Cavaliers Competing at Pan Pacific Championships

IRVINE, Calif. – Ten Virginia swimmers will compete at the 2026 Pan Pacific Championships August 12-16 at the William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center in Irvine, Calif.

Katie Grimes will also be competing in the 10k Open Water Swim that takes place on Monday, August 10 at 3:30 pm ET in Long Beach, Calif.

The Pan Pacific Swimming Championships is a long-course (50-meter) swimming competition held every four years. Nations competing include Argentina, Australia, Bermuda, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Eritrea, Micronesia, Guatemala, Jamaica, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Philippines, Palau, South Africa, Singapore, Chinese Taipei and the United States.

Only two swimmers from each nation can advance to the finals of an event.

Prelims are at 1 pm ET each day, with the finals session starting at 9 p.m. ET.

All sessions will stream on Peacock.