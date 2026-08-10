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Rich von Biberstein/Virginia Ath

Cavaliers Competing at Pan Pacific Championships

10 Cavaliers are representing Team USA at the 2026 Pan Pacific Championships, being held August 10-15 in Southern California

IRVINE, Calif.  – Ten Virginia swimmers will compete at the 2026 Pan Pacific Championships August 12-16 at the William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center in Irvine, Calif.

Katie Grimes will also be competing in the 10k Open Water Swim that takes place on Monday, August 10 at 3:30 pm ET in Long Beach, Calif. 

The Pan Pacific Swimming Championships is a long-course (50-meter) swimming competition held every four years. Nations competing include Argentina, Australia, Bermuda, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Eritrea, Micronesia, Guatemala, Jamaica, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Philippines, Palau, South Africa,  Singapore, Chinese Taipei and the United States.

Only two swimmers from each nation can advance to the finals of an event.

Prelims are at 1 pm ET each day, with the finals session starting at 9 p.m. ET.

All sessions will stream on Peacock.

 

The Cavaliers have eight women and two men who have qualified to represent Team USA in the Championships. 

Wednesday, August 12: 50 Butterfly, 200 Freestyle, 100 Backstroke, 200 Butterfly, M 800 Freestyle, W 1500 Freestyle, Mixed 400 Medley Relay

Thursday, August 13: 400 Individual Medley, 100 Freestyle, 100 Breaststroke, 50 Backstroke, 800 Free Relay

Friday, August 14: 400 Freestyle, 100 Butterfly, 200 Backstroke, 50 Breaststroke, 400 Freestyle Relay

Saturday, August 15: 200 Individual Medley, 50 Freestyle, 200 Breaststroke, M 1500 Freestyle, W 800 Freestyle, 400 Medley Relay

 
 
 