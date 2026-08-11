'Sky's the Limit' for UVA Second-Year

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The All-America midfielders whom Steve Swanson has coached at the University of Virginia include Lori Lindsey, Sarah Huffman, Noelle Keselica, Sinead Farrelly, Morgan Brian, Danielle Colaprico, Alexis Shaffer and Lia Godfrey, many of whom went on to represent the United States on its senior national team. Addison Halpern?

“I think she’s well in that lineage,” said Swanson, who’s heading into his 27th season leading the Cavalier women’s soccer program. “I think Addy can be as good as any player that’s ever played here. I think that's how talented she is. She's just got a good sense of the game, and there's not a lot of things she can't do in terms of her overall skill set.”

Halpern’s sophomore season starts Wednesday night, when No. 11 Virginia hosts Northwestern in a 7 o’clock game at Klöckner Stadium. In 2025, she contributed four goals and three assists and made the ACC’s All-Freshman team. Halpern started 21 games for a team that finished 14-3-5.

Had the Wahoos’ 2025 lineup not included about a half-dozen players now on professional contracts, Swanson said, Halpern’s statistics would have been more impressive.

“I think the biggest thing for her was to, like so many club players, they're playing with their same age group, and all of a sudden now they jump up four years [in college soccer],” Swanson said. “And that can be tough for everybody. Now, I think she had a really good year last year. She contributed an enormous amount. But I think there's some things that last year taught her, which the game teaches. Now it's whether or not you react to that, it's whether or not you adjust, it's whether or not you adapt. And I've already seen a huge change.

“She's a different player this year already. I think she deserves a ton of credit for that. Physically, she's come in in great shape. She's making runs out of the midfield. She's showing for the ball. She's getting on the ball more. And I think just in terms of one particular realm, the physical side, she's made great progress.”

Our 2026 schedule is out with an exciting slate of games that features 11 home contests and 10 matches against 2025 NCAA Tournament teams.



📰: https://t.co/cQ1PLITF3j#GoHoos | #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/nR2EnGtEEg — Virginia Women's Soccer (@UVAWomenSoccer) June 22, 2026

In her first season at UVA, Halpern said, “I definitely left some things out there. I know I had a ton of chances to score a bunch more goals, but I think that just comes with experience. So that's why I'm super excited for this year. But again, we had a great season. I was just happy to be on the field playing, getting minutes, the experience in itself.”

She’s made countless friends through soccer. Her sport of choice also allows her “to kind of just forget about the things that are happening outside and play freely and with my friends and enjoy it,” Halpern said. “I think it's a good outlet for the stress of everyday life, especially at a prestigious school like UVA. So I think that's like a really big part of it.”

Her schoolwork helps a lot in that regard, too.

As a first-year, Halpern said, “I spent a lot of time studying with friends, which was great, and in the libraries and going to class, which I enjoyed. It was kind of a disconnect from the constant soccer, soccer, soccer. And another big part of my decision was being happy in a place without soccer. If something happened and I couldn’t play soccer, being able to be happy.”

Halpern scored 180 career goals during her record-setting career at Rutgers Preparatory School, and she was named Gatorade’s national player of the year for 2024-25.

When she arrived at UVA, Halpern said, “I think I put a lot of pressure on myself to kind of live up to that a little bit. I think I wanted to prove myself as that Gatorade national player of the year. But all my teammates were great about it. Nobody ever kind of made me feel like I wasn't living up to that name, and Steve made it very clear throughout last season that he was really proud of what I was doing on and off the field, so that really helped.”

Swanson said he’s focused on “trying to get Addy more confident on the field, make sure she understands that I think there's times she can just take over games. The amount of times she got in really good positions as a first-year was incredible. And I think it's just a matter of a little bit here, a little bit there, in terms of maybe making those goals instead of misses or near misses.”

Halpern has represented the United States at the U16, U17, U18, U19 and U20 levels. For all of her accolades, though, “there’s no arrogance about her,” Swanson said. “It’s not that doesn't believe in herself and her ability and those kinds of things, but I think she's very humble and she's a very good team player.

“She knows what every situation demands. That's what I like about her. She knows when she needs to take on [defenders], she knows when she just needs to play a simple pass to an open player. She's smart that way. And I think she's creative. She can beat players off the dribble. She can score goals with her right foot or left foot. She can score with her head. I think the sky's the limit for her.”