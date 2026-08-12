Cavalier Defense Looks to Build on Strong Foundation

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)
VirginiaSports.com
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — In 2025, the University of Virginia football team entered October averaging 45.6 points per game. As the caliber of opponents increased, the Cavaliers’ offense wasn’t able to sustain that level of productivity, and much was asked of their defense as the season progressed.
Defensive coordinator John Rudzinski’s group delivered.
Over the final eight games of a season in which UVA recorded a program-record 11 victories, its opponents averaged only 16.4 points. The Wahoos finished the season ranked second among ACC teams in scoring defense (19.6 ppg), third in fewest yards allowed per game (309.5), fourth in sacks (31) and fourth in interceptions (14).
Moreover, the Hoos had the nation’s second-best third-down defense.
Turnover is a constant in college sports, and Virginia lost such defensive stalwarts as Jahmeer Carter, Mitchell Melton, Daniel Rickert, Devin Neal, James Jackson, Jordan Robinson and Emmanuel Karnley. Still, there’s reason to believe Rudzinski’s latest defense can be as good as, if not better than, its immediate predecessor.
“Schematically, we'll be similar,” head coach Tony Elliott said, “but we'll be different because we've got different pieces that we're working with. So it may not look exactly the same, but I think from a core standpoint, we'll have the same DNA.”
Since the end of last season, UVA has added a host of talented transfers on defense: Matthew Fobbs-White (Baylor), Devon Baxter (Michigan), Nnanna Anyanwu (UTSA), Ezekiel Larry (Yale), Darrion Henry-Young (Coastal Carolina), Justin Townsend (Columbia), Kervins Choute (UConn), Jonathan Allen (UAB), Jacobie Henderson (Rutgers), Omillio Agard (Wisconsin), Justin Ross (Navy), Brandyn Hillman (Michigan), Christian Ellis (Virginia Tech), Patrick Campbell (Dartmouth), Jalen McNair (Buffalo) and Jaylen Jones (Georgia State).
They joined a strong core of returning defensive players, a group that includes ends Fisher Camac, Billy Koudelka and Jewett Hayes, tackles Jason Hammond, Anthony Britton and Sichan John, linebackers Kam Robinson, Maddox Marcellus, Landon Danley, Caleb Hardy and Myles Brown, and backs Jam Jackson, Ja’Maric Morris, Donavon Platt, Ethan Minter, Corey Costner, Montino Williams and Keke Adams.
“We've got a bunch of young men that love to work,” Rudzinski said, “and ultimately, if they'll put the work in, they'll put their hands in the right place, they'll be a tough group
Rudzinski’s goal is for UVA to have the nation’s top defense, “and that’s what we're striving for each and every day,” said Platt, who joined the program in 2025 after spending three years at Army.
For the defense to take another step forward this season, Hammond said, it’s important for its members to understand “that last year's over with. We don't have the same guys from last year. Even the guys that are still here, nothing is given, everything is earned. And the same teams that we played last year, those guys are also bringing in new guys and are new teams. So I think it starts from having a new mindset of re-establishing the mindset of the defense, how we're going to play, what's our identity.”
Robinson, Costner and Larry are recovering from injuries and have yet to be cleared for full contact in training camp, but the defensive staff has no shortage of options from which to choose. Morris and Jam Jackson, a starter for Virginia in 2024, are healthy again after missing last season, and the Cavaliers received a boost this month when defensive linemen Jacob Holmes and Cazeem Moore rejoined the program.
Holmes played in all 14 games for UVA last season and finished with 33 tackles, six of them for loss, including three sacks. Moore also played in every game and recorded three sacks.
Of the other returning players, Hammond started 14 games last season, Camac and Minter 13 each, Platt 10 and Robinson eight. An injury sidelined Robinson late in the year, meaning more playing time for Marcellus and Danley.
“It’s a violent position,” said Mike Adams, who coaches Virginia’s linebackers, “so there’s always going to be a third or fourth guy that’s got to go in there.”
The experience Marcellus and Danley gained in Robinson’s absence was “just tremendous,” Adams said.