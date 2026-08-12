Cavalier Defense Looks to Build on Strong Foundation

Since taking over at UVA in December 2021, Elliott has preached the importance of having competitive depth at every position. That’s an elusive goal, but the Cavaliers are making progress on that front.

“I think it's probably the deepest roster we've had,” Elliott said. “When you go out there, you see the lines, like, they're a little bit longer. There's more guys that look like each other, so to speak.”

Platt said: “I think competitive depth is something that we've always strived for here, and we were able to do that this offseason, bringing in people who can really contribute and really play. Obviously, last year was my first year here, but in the past I've heard that it was more so like that first group was [strong], and after that the team was in trouble. So that's something that is definitely a part of our strength this year, to be able to have that many pieces that can go out there and uphold the standard. And it's just an amazing feeling.”

Case in point: the linebackers.

“We have all those guys rocking and rolling with more experience,” Elliott said. “We're faster at linebacker. We're longer. We're more athletic at linebacker. And that's not with Kam in there. So you throw Kam back in the mix, and now you've got a veteran group there that's going to give us a ton of depth and then some more versatility and flexibility in some of our different packages in certain down-and-distance situations. And then also on special teams, that's going to make an impact.

“We're bigger in the interior of the D-line, just collectively with all of the guys that we have that are over 300 pounds there. We're probably longer at defensive end collectively than we were last year. And then we're definitely faster on the back end. So I think physically, when you look at us, we're different and improved. Now the question is, collectively when it's time to go play do we have the chemistry, the communication, the cohesion to be able to go and execute at a high level like we did last year.”

Asked if the defense is deeper than in 2025, Rudzinski was noncommittal.

“Time will tell,” he said. “I think at the end, I'll have a better idea, but I know that we've got a lot of really good pieces. I think that it's been really, really competitive, not only for our 1s, but for our 2s, and then also the ability to mix the different pieces. And guys each days are playing in different roles and different positions. And so I think we've got great competitive depth, which will serve us really well throughout the season.”

On defense, the Cavaliers might be deepest in the secondary, where the transfers arrived with extensive starting experience and strong résumés.

“Our secondary is pretty freaking talented,” UVA offensive coordinator Des Kitchings said.

Hillman, who grew up in Portsmouth, earned All-Big Ten honorable mention last season at Michigan. Among the qualities that impressed Virginia’s coaches when they evaluated Hillman were his “physicality and then his ability, his range, his ability to get from sideline to sideline,” Rudzinski said. “And he's done a bunch of that in fall camp. He’s one of those safeties that those receivers and tight ends are like, ‘All right, where is he?’ They want to know, because he's going to come down and he's going to make sure he puts his face mask on you.”

On the field, Rudzinski said, Hillman’s intensity stands out. “He’s got a fire to him as a competitor. He wants to win every single rep. And frankly, he wants to go physically dominate the young man in front of him on the football field. And then at the same time he can flip that switch and be the nicest, politest young man that you could be around.”