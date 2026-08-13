No. 11 Virginia Takes Season Opener Over Northwestern 3-1

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 11 Virginia women’s soccer team (1-0-0) rode a trio of first-half goals to victory on Wednesday (Aug. 12) as the Cavaliers downed Northwestern (0-1-0) by a score of 3-1 at Klöckner Stadium.



GOALS

7’ – UVA: Addison Halpern (Jordyn Hardeman, Gio Canali)

21’ – UVA: Gio Canali (unassisted)

41’ – UVA: Aniyah Collier (Allie Ross)

90’ – NW: Holland Carey (Gabby Anderson)



HOW IT HAPPENED

Virginia struck in the seventh minute off a reset following a corner. The Cavaliers took the clearance and played the ball out wide to Jordyn Hardeman. She sent the ball into the box from 25 yards out on the right. The service hit near the penalty mark where it was flicked on to Addison Halpern by Gio Canali. Halpern’s finish put the Hoos on top 1-0.



Canali doubled the lead in the 21st minute with a little magic, weaving through multiple defenders before slotting a left-footed shot across face of goal as she entered the six from the right side.

21' | UVA 2, NW 0



A little magic from Gio! 💃



The Hoos double the lead!#GoHoos | #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/wI8lxDiujx — Virginia Women's Soccer (@UVAWomenSoccer) August 12, 2026



The Hoos capped the half with a goal from Aniyah Coller in the 41st minute. Allie Ross served a ball in from distance that Collier headed into the upper right corner as she approached the six to give UVA the 3-0 lead at the half.



Northwestern got on the board in the final minute following a free kick out wide on the right. Gabby Anderson served the ball into the six where Holland Carey slotted in past the near post with a header.



NOTING THE HOOS

Gio Canali scored her first goal as a Cavalier and added an assist for a team-leading three points.

Jordyn Hardeman tallied her first collegiate assist with her connection on the game-winning goal.

Aniyah Collier scored her first collegiate goal with her strike in the 41st minute.

With the win Virginia improved to 3-0 against Northwestern in the all-time series.

FROM HEAD COACH STEVE SWANSON

“There were a lot of good things. Obviously, it was a good result for us. I thought the performance, especially in the first half in a lot of ways, was excellent. We had the tempo of the match. We moved the ball well and scored three very nice goals. Defensively, there were little places we got disorganized, but for the most part we limited their chances. I have a lot of respect for Northwestern. They have a good group coming back from a good season last year and played here two years ago, so they weren’t going to be intimidated on our field. We knew it would be a tough opener, but our players met the moment well.”



UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS

Virginia hosts Liberty on Sunday afternoon, taking on the Flames at 5 p.m. at Klöckner Stadium.