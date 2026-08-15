Kate Douglass Breaks 100 Free American Record on Day 3 of Pan Pacs

IRVINE, Calif. – Virginia women's swimming alumnae Kate Douglass and Gretchen Walsh combined to help Team USA set an American record in the 4x100m Free Relay on the third night of the 2026 Pan Pacific Championships, being held August 12-16 at the William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center in Irvine, Calif.

Douglass also set the 100m Free American record with her leadoff leg time of 51.69, a mark that was .01 shy of the world record. Walsh swam the second leg, splitting 52.23.

This was the second relay gold and relay record set by Walsh and Douglass at the meet. The two combined to help set a world record in the Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay on Wednesday night (Aug. 12). Walsh swam the butterfly leg of the relay (54.99) with Douglass anchoring, splitting 51.01 on the freestyle to touch the wall in world record time of 3:36.70. Walsh helped set the previous record of 3:37.43 at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Douglass' mark in the 100m Free broke the American record set by fellow Cavalier Anna Moesch (51.88) in that same pool two weeks earlier at the US National Championships.

Walsh also won gold in the 100m Fly (55.15) on Friday night. She won gold in the 50m Fly (24.65) on Wednesday night, with Douglass taking silver (25.06).

Walsh earned silver in the 100m Free (52.78) on Thursday night. Douglass did not compete in the event.

Three other Cavaliers have won medals at the meet. Claire Curzan took silver in the 200m Back (2:06.44). Tess Howley took bronze in the 200m Fly (2:07.43), and Jack Aikins earned bronze in the 100m Back (53.46).

Ten Virginia swimmers are representing Team USA at the championships.

Prelims are at 1 pm ET each day, with the finals session starting at 10 p.m. ET.

All sessions will stream on USA Swimming's YouTube Channel. Finals will stream on Peacock.