No. 11 Virginia Continues Homestand With Liberty

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 11 Virginia women’s soccer team (1-0-0) continues its season-opening homestand on Sunday (Aug. 16) when the Cavaliers host Liberty (1-0-0). Kick is set for 5 p.m. at Klöckner Stadium.



Admission to all home women’s soccer games is free during the regular season.



HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

Sunday’s game will be streamed on ACCNX which is available through ESPN.com and the ESPN app. Live stats are also provided and linked at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVAWomenSoccer).



NOTING THE HOOS

Virginia is coming off a 3-1 victory in its season opener against Northwestern, marking 14 straight wins in season-opening matches for the Cavaliers.

Transfer forward Gio Canali hit the game-winning goal and tallied three points as she assisted on the opening goal with Addison Halpern in her debut for the Cavaliers.

Jordyn Hardeman tallied her first career assist in the opener, connecting with Canali and Halpern on the opening goal against the Wildcats.

Aniyah Collier scored her first collegiate goal with the third strike of the evening for the Hoos in the opener.

Head coach Steve Swanson can notch his 400th victory as head coach of the Cavaliers with a win on Sunday.



THE SERIES WITH LIBERTY

Virginia and Liberty have faced each other 17 times with the Hoos leading the series 17-0.

The Cavaliers won the last meeting with a 2-0 victory in the 2025 campaign at Liberty.

UVA leads 15-0 in games played in Charlottesville and the Hoos have surrendered only one goal in the series – a single goal in the 2011 meeting.



