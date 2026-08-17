No. 11 Virginia Blanks Liberty With 2-0 Victory

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Allie Ross tallied a goal and an assists while Addison Halpern scored for the second-straight game to help No. 11 Virginia (2-0-0) to a 2-0 victory over Liberty (1-1-0) at Klöckner Stadium on Sunday (Aug. 16).



With the win, head coach Steve Swanson net his 400th victory as head coach of the Cavaliers.

GOALS

18’ – UVA: Addison Halpern (Tatum Galvin, Allie Ross)

73’ – UVA: Allie Ross (Liv Rademaker)

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Cavaliers struck first with a goal from Addison Halpern in the 18th minute. Tatum Galvin brought the ball up the at midfield and raced down the left side of the field, sending the ball to the top of the box for Ross. Ross settled then passed it over to Halpern who took the strike from the penalty arc and slotted it to the left of the keeper.



After a 90-minute weather delay early in the second half, the Hoos withstood an early assault from the Flames as play resumed. Virginia doubled the lead in the 73rd minute when Allie Ross finished a shot from Liv Rademaker that caromed off the crossbar and fell back into her feet inside the six.

NOTES ON THE GAME

Addison Halpern scored the opening goal for Virginia in the second straight game and has two goals this season.

It was the first game-winning goal of Halpern’s collegiate career.

Allie Ross’ goal was her first of the season and the 17th goal of her career.

Steve Swanson picked up his 400th win as head coach of the Cavaliers with the victory over the Flames and is one of seven NCAA D1 Coaches to have 500 wins in his career.

FROM HEAD COACH STEVE SWANSON

“That was a long delay between coming off the field and starting up again. Our team handled it pretty well. Liberty has a good team and we knew it would be a competitive game. We did some good things in stretches, but there is a lot we can learn. Any time you get a result and can learn things, that’s a good sign. This was a good game for us in terms of regains, but the chances we gave up were self-inflicted and that’s a thing we have to clean up



UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS

Virginia continues to play at home this week, hosting La Salle in a 4 p.m. contest at Klöckner Stadium. Admission is free and the game is the front half of a doubleheader with the Virginia men’s team that will face UCLA at 7 p.m.