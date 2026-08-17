Virginia and JMU Announce Women’s Basketball Series

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia and JMU will renew an in-state rivalry in 2026-27 as part of a three-year agreement, the schools announced Monday (Aug. 17).

The Cavaliers will host JMU on Nov. 19, 2026, at John Paul Jones Arena. The teams will face off at Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Va. in 2027-28 before the matchup returns to JPJ in 2028-29.

“JMU has been such a strong program for such a long time,” Virginia head women’s basketball coach Aaron Roussell said. “This game fits our desire to play a tough nonconference schedule that will prepare us and answer questions for the rest of the season. I’m also a big believer in building regional rivalries. These are two strong programs with great histories, and I know both fan bases will appreciate these games.”

In 2026-27, Virginia and JMU will meet for the first time since the 2021 season while the matchup returns to JPJ for the first time since 2020. The Cavaliers hold a 16-11 advantage in the all-time series which dates to 1975-76, UVA’s third season of NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball.

Ticket Information

Season tickets start at $70 each and may be purchased online at UVATix.com or by calling the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at (434) 924-8821 (UVA1).

Returning for the 2026-27 season, the Family Four Pack is also available starting at $240 for four season tickets. Fans can purchase up to 10 season tickets at a discounted rate for use by family members and friends. For more information about the Family Four Pack, contact the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office.

Single game tickets will be available for sale in the fall.