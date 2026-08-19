Canali Named To Brazilian Roster For U20 FIFA Women’s World Cup

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Third-year forward Gio Canali was named to the Brazilian roster for the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup it was announced by the Brazilian Federation on Wednesday (Aug. 19). The event is hosted by Poland and will run from Sept. 5-27.



Brazil is in Group B and opens the World Cup on Saturday, Sept. 5 against Tanzania, then faces Canada on Tuesday, Sept. 8 and finishes the group stage against England on Friday, Sept. 11. Brazil will play its group games at Stadion Miejski Bielsko-Biala in Bielsko-Biala. Every match of the tournament will be broadcast on the FOX family of networks.



Canali was most recently called up to the U20 Brazilian team in May when she joined the club to play friendlies against Finland, South Korea and Portugal. She also competed for Brazil in a pair of friendlies against the United States back in April when the teams met in Kansas City. She has been a member of the roster since 2023 through multiple call ups.



Canali is made her debut for the Cavaliers this past week, tallying a goal and an assist in a season-opening win over Northwestern. Her goal was the game winner against the Wildcats and she assisted on the opening goal in that match.



