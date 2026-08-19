No. 13 Virginia Hosts La Salle In Thursday Matinee

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 13 Virginia women’s soccer team (2-0-0) continues its season-opening homestand on Thursday (Aug. 20) when the Cavaliers host La Salle (1-0-0) at 4 p.m. The contest is the front half of a doubleheader with the Virginia men’s team that will face UCLA at 7 p.m.



Admission to all home soccer games is free during the regular season.



HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

Thursday’s game is set to stream on ACCNX which is part of the ESPN family of networks and the stream of the match is available at ESPN.com or through the ESPN app. Live stats are also available and linked at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X and Instagram (@UVAWomenSoccer).



AUTOGRAPHS AFTER THE GAME

The Hoos will hold an autograph session following the women’s game where fans can get posters signed by the team. Autographs will be outside the field of play in the endzone behind the south goal.



NOTING THE HOOS

Virginia moved to No. 13 in the polls after a 2-0 week that featured home wins over Northwestern (3-1) and Liberty (2-0).

Addison Halpern has had a strong start to the season, scoring the opening goal of both games last week – including hitting the game-winning goal against Liberty.

Pearl Cecil got the call from the U.S. U20 Women’s National Team and was named to the roster for the upcoming U20 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Poland

Allie Ross is tied with Halpern atop the points list for the Hoos with four points each. Halpern has the two goals, while Ross has a goal and two assists through two games.

Gio Canali came up big for the Hoos in week one, tallying a goal and an assist in the opening game of the season. She assisted on the opening goal from Halpern and hit what proved to be the game-winning goal.

Canali also got the call for the U20 FIFA Women’s World Cup on Wednesday when she was named to the roster for the Brazilian U20 Women’s National Team.

THE SERIES WITH LA SALLE

Virginia and La Salle have faced one time previously with the Hoos taking a 3-0 victory at home

• That meeting came at Klöckner Stadium in the 2010 NCAA Tournament