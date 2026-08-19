Pregame Concert Featuring Shaquille O’Neal Set for Week 0

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Performing under his stage name “DJ Diesel”, NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal will put on a concert at O-Hill for UVA students prior to Virginia football’s season opener against NC State on Aug. 29.

This will be a free event for Virginia students only and take place at 1 p.m. after ACC Huddle (10 a.m. – noon) on the green space at the base of Observatory Hill (corner of McCormick/Alderman Road). UVA students must present their NC State game ticket for admission to the event. Further logistical details will be announced next week.

Shaq, aka DJ Diesel's has been entertaining fans worldwide since making his dance music debut at TomorrowWorld 2015 mixing the best of Trap, EDM and Hip-Hop. Standing a 7’1, he’s dubbed as ‘the biggest DJ in the world.' DJ Diesel recently embarked on a 15+ date ‘Summer of SHAQ' tour, has graced main stages around the globe including The Sphere in Las Vegas, Tomorrowland (Belgium), Lost Lands (Ohio), Life in Color (Miami) and his own festival series - Shaq's Fun House.