Virginia Announces 2026-27 Women’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team announced Thursday (Aug. 20) its 2026-27 non-conference schedule which features eight games at John Paul Jones Arena.

“With a new staff and new team, there are going to be questions, and we wanted to schedule games that were going to get those answered early and teach valuable lessons,” head coach Aaron Roussell said. “This schedule will challenge us, and I think it will be exactly what we need.”

Entering his first season as head coach, Aaron Roussell will make his Virginia debut when the Cavaliers host Maryland Eastern Shore at JPJ on Monday, Nov. 2.

Virginia’s home schedule also includes matchups with William & Mary (Nov. 8), Drexel (Nov. 11), JMU (Nov. 19), American (Dec. 9), Navy (Dec. 13), Stony Brook (Dec. 22), and Norfolk State (Dec. 28).

UVA will travel to take on Davidson (Nov. 5), and Old Dominion (Nov. 15) in their first two non-conference matchups away from home. As previously announced, UVA will also travel to Mississippi State (Dec. 3) as part of the SEC/ACC Challenge.

The Cavaliers will make a trip to Jacksonville, Fla. to participate in the Jacksonville Classic (Nov. 23-25) where they will take on Oklahoma and UAB. Dates and tip-off times for the Jacksonville Classic will be announced at a later date.

UVA will also participate in the Sprouts Farmers Market espnW Invitational where they will take on Kentucky (Dec. 20) at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. The game will be part of a doubleheader that also features a matchup between UConn and LSU.

Ticket Information

Season tickets start at $70 each and may be purchased online at UVATix.com or by calling the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at (434) 924-8821 (UVA1).

Returning for the 2026-27 season, the Family Four Pack is also available starting at $240 for four season tickets. Fans can purchase up to 10 season tickets at a discounted rate for use by family members and friends. For more information about the Family Four Pack, contact the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office.

Single game tickets will be available for sale in the fall.

2026-27 Non-Conference Schedule