NFL Films Documentary Tragedy to Triumph to Air on ACC Network

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Ahead of Virginia’s season opener against NC State this weekend, the ACC Network will air a television version of “Tragedy to Triumph," a project produced by NFL Films in conjunction with BD4 Studios and UVA Athletics about the Virginia football program. The full-length documentary is expected to be released this fall.

Airtimes on ACC Network:

Friday, August 28 – 8 p.m.

Saturday, August 29 – 9 a.m.

In 2022 the Virginia football program suffered an unthinkable tragedy after an on-grounds shooting resulted in the deaths of UVA football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry while injuring two others. Virginia football head coach Tony Elliott in the days after said that the program would turn tragedy into triumph. The film includes exclusive interviews with athletic administrators, student-athletes and the victims’ families. Just three years after the events of Nov. 13, 2022, the Virginia football team did the unthinkable by posting a school-record 11 wins in 2025 and culminated with an appearance in the ACC Championship game for only the second time in program history.

ACC Network (ACCN) is the home of the ACC, the conference’s 24/7 network dedicated to live ACC sports and studio programming. ACCN is available nationwide with all major TV providers. ACCN and ACCNX can be streamed on the ESPN app using your pay TV provider credentials or with an ESPN Unlimited plan subscription.