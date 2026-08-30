Bradley’s Goal Lifts No. 13 Virginia Past Yale

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A late strike broke a halftime stalemate for the Hoos on Sunday (Aug. 30) as No. 13 Virginia (4-0-0) defeated Yale (2-2-0) by a score of 2-1 at Klöckner Stadium.

GOALS

12’ – UVA: Ella Carter (Addison Halpern)

14’ – YALE: Anita Thorvaldsdottir (unassisted)

76' - UVA: Sophia Bradley (Jordyn Hardeman)

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Cavaliers struck first when Addison Halpern and Ella Carter combined to beat the defense in the 12th minute. Carter tapped a ball out to Halpern as she approached the penalty arc and Halpern redirected it back ahead to Cater who continued her run. The midfielder finished from near the spot for the 1-0 lead.



Yale answered minutes later with a strike in the 14th minute. Anita Thorvaldsdottir brought the ball down the left side and worked her way around defenders for a strike at the right corner of the six in past the Virginia keeper.



The Hoos took the lead back in the 76th minute off the foot of Sophia Bradley. A goal kick was headed by Jordyn Hardeman back toward the Bulldogs’ goal. The ball played over the top fell to the feet of Bradley as she got behind the defense and continued into the box for the finish and the 2-1 lead.

NOTES ON THE GAME

It was the first-ever meeting between Yale and Virginia.

Sophia Bradley’s goal was the first game-winning goal of her career.

Addison Halpern assisted on the first goal and has factored into a goal in every match this season for UVA.

FROM HEAD COACH STEVE SWANSON

“Full marks to Yale. They played hard, were very organized and it was hard to break them down. We’re happy to get the win, but our overall quality today was not what we hoped. It could be a lot better. As a team, our decision making, execution and quality wasn’t there today. Yale’s defense had a lot to do with that. We’re happy to get the result, but need to be much improved this week before we see Tennessee for sure.”



UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS

Virginia returns to action on Thursday night (Sept. 3) when the Cavaliers host No. 10 Tennessee at Klöckner Stadium. Kick is set for 7 p.m. and admission is free to the public.