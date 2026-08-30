Virginia Welcomes FGCU to Klöckner Stadium Monday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s soccer team (1-2) is set to host FGCU (1-2) on Monday (Aug. 30) at Klöckner Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. on ACCNX.

Admission to all Virginia men’s and women’s soccer matches is free.

How to Follow:

Monday night’s match against FGCU will be streamed on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) which is available through the ESPN app and at WatchESPN.com for customers who have the ACC Network as part of their TV subscription. Links to both the broadcast and live stats are available at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official Twitter account (@UVAMenSoccer).

For Openers:

Monday’s match will mark the first-ever meeting between Virginia and FGCU

Virginia is looking to win its second consecutive game after opening the season with back-to-back defeats

The Cavaliers have scored seven goals on the season spread out among six different goal scorers

Virginia captain Brendan Lambe ranks fifth nationally and second in the ACC with three assists on the season

After leading the team with 10 assists in 2025, Marco Dos Santos is Virginia’s leading goalscorer with a pair on the season

Last Time Out:

The Cavaliers earned their first victory of the season, a 4-0 win over American at home.

Freshman duo Prince Abanfo and Chase Duke combined for a goal, registering their first career goal involvements in their first career starts.

AJ Smith opened his account for the 2026 season notching a goal and assist to match a career-high 3 points

Marco Dos Santos scored his second goal of the season and leads the team in the category.

Brendan Lambe set a career high with two assists, he leads the team with three on the season

Spencer Sanderson made a pair of saves and kept the first clean sheet of his career

Noting the 2026 Cavaliers

The Virginia Standard

In 2025, Virginia claimed the outright ACC regular season title and the top seed in the ACC Tournament for the first time since 2001 – UVA finished runners up in the ACC Tournament

The Cavaliers ended last season on 18 points with an unbeaten 5-0-3 record in ACC play

Head Coach George Gelnovatch was named ACC Coach of the Year in 2025

As the No. 2 seed in 2025, the Cavaliers earned a first-round bye in the NCAA Tournament for the fourth consecutive season.

Virginia earned a top-four seed in the NCAA Tournament for the 11 th time in program history

time in program history The Cavaliers are one of three teams in NCAA Division I to earn a first-round bye in each of the last four seasons (Stanford, SMU) – of those teams, Virginia is the only program to earn multiple top-four seeds in that span.

Overall, Virginia and Georgetown are the only teams to earn multiple top-four seeds in that span.

Virginia went 3-1-3 against ranked opposition in 2025 with four positive results over the top-10 including wins at No. 6 Louisville, No. 2 NC State and No. 1 Wake Forest

On the Horizon:

The Cavaliers will be back in action on Friday (Sept. 4) when they open ACC play against Boston College at Klöckner Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. at Klöckner Stadium on ACCNX.