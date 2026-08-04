Josey, Robinson Garner FWAA National Preseason HonorsJosey, Robinson Garner FWAA National Preseason Honors

Josey, Robinson Garner FWAA National Preseason Honors

Josey was named to the Outland Trophy watch list, presented annually to the nation's top interior lineman, while Robinson was named to the Nagurski Trophy watch list, awarded each year to the nation's top defensive player.

The Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) announced Tuesday (Aug. 4) that Virginia’s Noah Josey (offensive line) and  Kam Robinson (linebacker) have been named to the 2026 Outland Trophy and Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch lists, respectively. The Outland Trophy annually recognizes the nation’s top interior  lineman, while the Nagurski Trophy honors the top defensive player. Additional information from the FWAA is included below.

Visit the 2026 Preseason Honors page for more preseason accolades garnered by Virginia. 

DALLAS (FWAA) – The Football Writers Association of America has announced the preseason watch list for the 2026 Outland Trophy, recognizing 68 returning standout interior linemen representing all 10 of the FBS conferences plus Independents. The watch list features players spread among 49 different Division I FBS programs and includes two returning first-team FWAA All-Americans. 

The semifinalists for the Outland Trophy will be announced on Nov. 18, followed by a joint announcement with ESPN of the three finalists on Nov. 24. The 81st recipient of the Outland Trophy will be announced on The Home Depot College Football Awards, live on ESPN in December. The official presentation to the winner will be made at the Outland Trophy Awards Dinner sponsored by Werner Enterprises and produced by the Greater Omaha Sports Committee in Omaha, Neb., on Jan. 27, 2027. 

There are 21 offensive tackles on this year’s list to lead the individual positions to go with 18 guards, 16 defensive tackles and 13 centers. The 49 programs represented on the list compose just over one-third of the total FBS (138) schools. 

The Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC each have 14 players on this year’s watch list. But it is the Big Ten that hosts the only two returning FWAA All-Americans among its ranks. 

Oregon senior center Iapani Laloulu leads his Ducks along the offensive line. Laloulu was on the Outland Trophy watch list last season and later became a semifinalist for the award following his first-team FWAA All-American honor. Oregon has an Outland Trophy history, as Ducks offensive tackle Penei Sewell won the award in 2019. Two defensive tackles, seniors Bear Alexander and A’Mauri Washington, also make the list, as Oregon ties Ohio State and Texas Tech among the team leaders with its trio of players. 

Indiana’s undefeated run to the 2025 College Football Playoff Championship was sparked by its skill position players being freed up by its stellar offensive line play. Senior offensive tackle Carter Smith, a mainstay on that line and the other returning FWAA first-team All-American, returns to the list after being a semifinalist for the award last season. No Indiana player has ever won the Outland Trophy. Hoosiers teammate Tyrique Tucker, a senior defensive tackle, is also on the watch list. 

Ohio State’s offensive line forms quite a bulwark for opponents to work against this season, as reflected here with three members on the watch list – senior center Carson Hinzman plays in the middle between guards Luke Montgomery and Austin Siereveld. That trio matches Texas Tech for the team-lead tie. Texas Tech has center Sheridan Wilson on the list alongside offensive tackle Howard Sampson and opposite defensive tackle A.J. Holmes, who was named the preseason Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in a media poll released at last month’s Big 12 Media Days. 

Texas Tech and BYU dominated the preseason All-Big 12 defensive unit with a combined nine of the 13 players on that roster. One of the BYU defenders, senior defensive tackle Keanu Tanuvasa, is on this Outland list along with senior center Bruce Mitchell. The Big 12 also hosts a pair of players from conference members Cincinnati, Houston and TCU. Houston guard Shadre Hurst returns to the watch list after an all-conference season at Tulane in 2025. Arizona State defensive tackle C.J. Fite is also a returning member from last year's watch list.  

The SEC has three schools with a pair of players, including Texas, which has earned two of the last three Outland Trophy winners. Junior offensive tackle Trevor Goosby hopes to have a similar season to fellow offensive tackle and former Longhorn Kelvin Banks Jr., the 2024 Outland Trophy winner in his junior season. Next to Goosby is Brandon Baker, Texas’ second watch list honoree. 

Georgia and Ole Miss, which was second in the FBS in total offense last season, also have two players each among the SEC schools. Missouri senior offensive tackle Cayden Green is back on the watch list, returning to block for Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy, who was second in the nation last season in rushing yards and tied for the FBS lead with 16 rushing touchdowns. Notre Dame, one season after seeing Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price combine to rush for 2,046 yards and 29 touchdowns, has a pair of returning offensive linemen on the list in offensive tackle Anthonie Knapp and guard Guerby Lambert on the list. LSU's Jordan Seaton is back on the list after transferring from Colorado.  

In all there are 13 programs that have a tandem of players on the watch list, including three from the ACC in Miami, Pitt and SMU. Miami’s players, runners-up in last season’s College Football Playoff, are on each side of the line in offensive tackle Matthew McCoy and defensive tackle Ahmad Moten Sr. SMU offensive tackle PJ Williams returns off last year's watch list.  

Army, fourth in the FBS programs in rushing last season at 254.9 yards per game, has its line leader back in center Brady Small, a senior and a rare four-year starter at West Point at any position. Small was on last season's watch list as well.  

Six players on the watch list roster are transfers going into their first seasons with their current program. 

The conference breakdown beyond the combined 42 players from the SEC, Big Ten and Big 12 hailing from 26 different programs, are 10 players from the ACC, three each from the American, Mountain West, Pac-12 and Sun Belt and one from Conference USA. 

The FWAA will announce the Outland Trophy semifinalists on Nov. 18, and those players will then be pared down to three finalists announced on Nov. 24. The Outland Trophy winner is chosen from those finalists who will be part of the annual FWAA All-America Team. The FWAA All-America Committee, after voting input from the entire membership, selects a 26-man first team and eventually the three Outland finalists. Committee members, then by individual ballot, select the winner. Only interior linemen on offense or defense are eligible for the award; ends and edge rushers are not eligible. 

Players may be added or removed from the watch list during the course of the season. For a third year now, the FWAA will announce an Outland Trophy National Player of the Week each Tuesday this season. If not already on the watch list, each week’s honored player will be added at that time. 

Click here for a full list of Nagurski Trophy Watch list recipients. 

DALLAS (FWAA) – The Football Writers Association of America released its 2026 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List today, selecting three returning FWAA All-Americans among 68 defensive standouts as contenders for the national defensive player of the year. The list hosts players from 47 different schools and all 10 Division I FBS conferences plus Independents. 

The linebacker who led the nation in tackles for loss last season, now with a different program, joins the three returning All-Americans to champion the list, along with four of the top 10 sack leaders from a year ago, three of top 12 in total tackles and two of the top interception leaders. Just under half (30 of 68) of its members hail from the Southeastern (17) and Big Ten (13) Conferences. The Atlantic Coast and Big 12 Conferences have 10 players each on the team. 

The FWAA and the Charlotte Touchdown Club will announce finalists for the 2026 trophy on Nov. 19. The official presentation to the recipient of the 2026 Bronko Nagurski Trophy will be at the Bronko Nagurski Awards Banquet in Charlotte, N.C. on Dec. 7. 

Leonard Moore, a junior cornerback at Notre Dame, leads off the three returning FWAA All-Americans as a First Team choice and a Bronko Nagurski Trophy finalist last season. Moore tied for seventh nationally with five interceptions in 2025. John Henry Daley, a defensive end now playing at Michigan, was one of the FBS’ top defensive loss leaders last season while playing at Utah, rolling up 17.5 total tackles for loss, third nationally by average per game and fifth as a total. Daley earned Second Team FWAA All-America honors. Faletau Satuala, a safety at BYU who also earned Second Team honors, helped his team reach the Big 12 Championship Game spearheading the conference’s third-best defense.  

Texas senior linebacker Rasheem Biles, one of the offseason’s top portal transfers moving from Pitt, is also on the list after leading the nation with 1.70 tackles for loss per game. Biles played in only 10 contests but his 17.0 total TFL’s tied for eighth in the FBS. He joins Texas linebacker Colin Simmons, another standout and a repeat member on this year's watch list, as the Longhorns’ pair of representatives. 

Defending national champion Indiana leads all schools with four defenders on the watch list in linebackers Rolijah Hardy and Isaiah Jones, defensive tackle Tyrique Tucker and safety Amare Ferrell. Including Satuala, BYU joins four other schools with three players each adding the Cougars’ linebacker Isaiah Glasker and transfer linebacker Cade Uluave (from Cal). 

Texas Tech made headlines all last season with its defense and had the eventual 2025 Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner, Jacob Rodriguez, at linebacker. The Red Raiders have three seniors on this year’s watch list in fellow linebacker Ben Roberts, defensive tackle A.J. Holmes Jr. and cornerback Brice Pollock. Holmes was voted the Big 12’s Preseason Defensive Player of the Year at its Media Days last month. Oregon’s defense that dominated Texas Tech in last season’s College Football Playoff Quarterfinals, has a trio on the list as well in senior defensive tackle A’Mauri Washington, returning watch list member and safety Koi Perich and sophomore cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. 

Miami, which lost to Indiana in last season’s College Football Playoff National Championship Game, returns a stout defense containing watch-listers Bryce Fitzgerald at safety, Ahmad Moten Sr. at defensive tackle and Damon Wilson II at defensive end. Fitzgerald’s six interceptions tied for second in the FBS last season. 

Notre Dame, which had the 2023 Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner in safety Xavier Watts, has another prime candidate in the secondary with Moore at cornerback and his five interceptions from last season. The Fighting Irish are expecting a banner season on defense paced by other watch-listers linebacker Drayk Bowen and defensive tackle Boubacar Traore. Moore and Bowen are two of the 11 repeating selections on this year's watch list. 

Alabama, Georgia, Louisville, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Texas each have two representatives on the list. South Carolina, which had the 2024 Bronko Nagurski winner with edge rusher Kyle Kennard, has junior defensive end Dylan Stewart returning to the watch list from last season. By conference, in addition to the SEC, Big Ten, ACC and Big 12 members, the Mountain West, Pac-12 and Sun Belt had three each as did the Independents; and the American, Conference USA and Mid-American had two each. 

New Mexico linebacker Jaxton Eck earned the Mountain West Conference’s Preseason Defensive Player of the Year at its Media Days last month, as did Troy defensive end Donnie Smith within the Sun Belt Conference. Kennesaw State linebacker Baron Hopson was named CUSA’s prospective Defensive Player of the Year at its Media Days last month. 

By position, the list has 21 linebackers, 16 safeties (including one designated nickel back), 13 defensive ends, 10 defensive tackles and eight cornerbacks. 

Returning members from the 2025 watch list: KJ Bolden, Georgia; Drayk Bowen, Notre Dame; C.J. Fite, Arizona State; Kip Lewis, Oklahoma; Leonard Moore, Notre Dame; Koi Perich, Oregon; Suntarine Perkins, Ole Miss; Colin Simmons, Texas; Dylan Stewart, South Carolina; Jayden Virgin-Morgan, Boise State; and Whit Weeks, LSU. 

Players may be added or removed from the watch list during the course of the season. As in previous years, the FWAA will announce a Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week each Tuesday this season. If not already on the watch list, each week’s honored player will be added at that time. 

Click here for a full list of Outland Trophy Watch List recipients. 

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