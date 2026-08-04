Virginia Hosts Maryland In Wednesday Night Exhibition

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia fans get their first chance to the Cavaliers in action on Wednesday night (Aug. 5) when the Virginia women’s soccer team hosts Maryland in an exhibition match at Klöckner Stadium. Kick is set for 7 p.m. and admission is free to the public.



Concessions will not be available for the exhibition, but fans are allowed to bring in their own food. The clear bag policy will not be in effect for Wednesday night’s contest.



NOTING THE CAVALIERS

The Cavaliers enter the season as the No. 11 team nationally in the preseason poll released by the United Soccer Coaches.

Virginia is coming off a 2025 season in which the Cavaliers earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and advanced to the Round of 16.

The Cavaliers return 20 players from last year’s club, including All-Region selection Victoria Safradin in goal and ACC All-Freshman selections Addison Halpern and Liv Rademaker.

The Hoos welcomed eight newcomers to the 2026 squad, including five freshmen and three transfers. Among the transfers are All-ACC forward Gio Canali (Miami), defender Faith Broering (Cincinnati) and 2024 All-SEC Freshman team selection Reese Mattern (Tennessee).

Among the five freshmen are two players who enrolled with the Cavaliers for the spring – Mackenzie Mize and Kyndal Shuler, both of whom were top 100 recruits by TopDrawerSoccer.

• Virginia will face 10 teams on the 17-game schedule that advanced to the NCAA Tournament last season. Six of those contests will come at home.



