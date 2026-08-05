Rogers Ready to Take Next Step for Cavaliers

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — His family is now based in Northern California, but that hasn’t swayed John Rogers. On the University of Virginia football roster, his hometown is listed as The Plains, a small town in Fauquier County.

“I've always considered myself a Virginian,” said Rogers, a graduate of Episcopal High School in Alexandria. “I feel like that's where my heart is, because I grew up there as a kid. I grew up watching the Cavaliers. And so I say I'm from Virginia, because I feel like my most formative years were in Virginia.”

In the 1980s, Ted Rogers had an opportunity to walk on to the football team at UVA but chose instead to play at Williams College, where he also starred in lacrosse. Some 40 years later, the second-oldest of his four sons, John, is a third-year tight end who’s looking to have a breakout season for the Cavaliers.

“We need John to be a consistent contributor for us,” said offensive coordinator Des Kitchings, who also oversees Virginia’s tight ends.

As a true freshman in 2024, Rogers played in only three games, in part because of a persistent hamstring injury. He began the 2025 season as the team’s No. 3 tight end, behind veterans Sage Ennis and Dakota Twitty, but his role changed in the Wahoos’ sixth game. On Virginia’s second play from scrimmage against Louisville at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium, Twitty sustained a season-ending ankle injury.

Since arriving on Grounds, Rogers had looked up to Ennis and Twitty, and he leaned on the lessons they’d taught him.

“So I honestly felt prepared as I stepped on the field when Dak went down,” Rogers said after practice Monday night. “It was an opportunity that I felt I was ready for. I love those guys. They've helped me every step of the way.”

Against Louisville, Rogers teamed with quarterback Chandler Morris on a 26-yard completion in the second quarter. The fourth quarter ended with the teams tied, and Rogers helped the Hoos prevail in overtime.

After holding Louisville to a field goal on the first possession of the extra period, UVA needed only four plays to score the winning touchdown. The first was a 14-yard reception by Rogers, who would not have figured prominently in the Cardinals’ scouting report on the Cavaliers.

“That was a cool moment,” he recalled.

He finished the season with nine catches for 101 yards and a touchdown. Two of those receptions came against Missouri in the Gator Bowl, a game in which Virginia reached the 11-win mark for the first time in program history.

“In those games in the second half of last season, I had to play a bigger role,” Rogers said, “and I feel like I'm at the point now in fall camp where there's a maturity that I feel wasn't present last year, just because I didn't have those games under my belt.”