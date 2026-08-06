New-Look Hoos Complete Summer Assignment

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Class dismissed.

After eight weeks of studying the system that new head coach Aaron Roussell is installing at John Paul Jones Arena, University of Virginia women’s basketball players wrapped up their summer session Wednesday afternoon.

The team will reconvene on Aug. 25 with a full roster.

Two Cavaliers—freshman guards Emilie Brzonova (Czech Republic) and Sintija Aukštikalnytė (Lithuania)—competed for their respective national teams this summer and have yet to arrive on Grounds. Their Virginia teammates, though, got “a glimpse of how we’re playing, which I think is helpful,” Roussell said.

“When you first get into it, it's a lot. And so I think we're treating this as, hey, we gave everybody a taste, and we’ll come back on August 25th almost kind of starting anew. Some of that will allow the new kids to get up to speed. But I think any time you've learned something for the first time, learned something from the beginning multiple times, that will help. Not that we'll tear it down, but I think we'll restart everything August 25th.”

For most of the summer, the coaching staff had nine players to work with on the court: returners Kymora Johnson, Olivia McGhee, Adean Ring and Breona Hurd, plus newcomers Mary-Anna Asare, Janaé Walker, Eris Lester, Lyla Coogen and Erica Gribble. (A 10th player, returner Tabitha Amanze, is recovering from a knee injury and is rehabbing with athletic trainer Anthony Crescienzi.)

Caterina Piatti, a 6-foot-4 sophomore from Italy, played for her country in Europe early in the summer but arrived on Grounds last month in time to start learning Roussell’s system. She’s a transfer from the University of Florida, where she played last season for Kelly Rae Finley, who’s now associate head coach at UVA.

With his players this summer, Roussell said, he focused on “reprogramming them just to play freely in our style. It's a lot of quick decisions. So you have to think, but you also have to have times where you're letting your instincts take over. So much of what we talk about is spacing, so much of everything we talk about is pace. And the pace and the space, that just takes some getting used to. And so I think it was getting them to play with each other, getting them to understand what their skill sets are and how it fits in our style.

“And I think we did that. I think they're at a good spot. None of us are perfect, but if we had been together for three years, we wouldn't be perfect in the summer, either.”

Roussell took over at UVA in April after seven seasons as head coach at the University of Richmond. The Spiders went 148-72 under Roussell and advanced to the NCAA tournament in each of his final three seasons.

Richmond’s crosstown rival in the Atlantic 10 is Virginia Commonwealth University, whose standouts in recent years included Asare, a 5-foot-8 guard from Pickering, Ontario, a suburb of Toronto. Excited about the opportunity to play for Roussell, Asare transferred to UVA after the 2025-26 academic year.

“It’s nice for us to be together, for sure,” Roussell said.

“It was time for Richmond and VCU to come together,” Asare said, smiling.

In Asare’s four years with the Rams, they defeated the Spiders only once. That was on Jan. 11, 2023, at UR’s Robins Center. That was the Richmond’s last A-10 home loss under Roussell.

“I tell people that that game taught me a lot,” Roussell said.

Asked what stood out to her about Roussell’s teams at Richmond, Asare said, “I think just how unpredictable they were. When we scouted them, it was literally like you have to be ready to guard the next action. You could guard the first action, but it's the second action that matters and how well they move off the ball. They always screen for each other and find the best shot for other people. So that was one of the things I admired about his offense, and I'm happy to be in the offense now and not guarding it. So it's fun.”