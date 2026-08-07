Virginia Welcomes VMI for Saturday Exhibition, Meet the Team Event to Follow

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s soccer team is set to open preseason play when the Cavaliers welcome VMI to Klöckner Stadium for an exhibition game on Saturday (Aug. 8), the first of three exhibitions ahead of the 2026 season. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. The match will serve as the first of a double-header with the Virginia women’s soccer team who take on DC Power at 8 p.m.

Meet the Team

Following Saturday’s match, the team will host an autograph session where fans will have an opportunity to have a poster signed by the players.

Match Day Information

Admission is free to all men’s and women’s soccer matches in 2026

Concession stands will not be open for exhibition matches

A clear bag policy will not be enforced for exhibition matches and fans are welcome to bring outside food and beverage (excluding alcohol).

Virginia’s exhibition matches will not be streamed

Exhibition Schedule

Date Opponent Kickoff Time Saturday, Aug. 8 VMI 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11 Davidson 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15 Longwood 6 p.m.

*All games played at Klöckner Stadium

Noting the 2026 Cavaliers