Virginia Welcomes VMI for Saturday Exhibition, Meet the Team Event to Follow

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s soccer team is set to open preseason play when the Cavaliers welcome VMI to Klöckner Stadium for an exhibition game on Saturday (Aug. 8), the first of three exhibitions ahead of the 2026 season. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. The match will serve as the first of a double-header with the Virginia women’s soccer team who take on DC Power at 8 p.m.
Meet the Team
Following Saturday’s match, the team will host an autograph session where fans will have an opportunity to have a poster signed by the players.
Match Day Information
- Admission is free to all men’s and women’s soccer matches in 2026
- Concession stands will not be open for exhibition matches
- A clear bag policy will not be enforced for exhibition matches and fans are welcome to bring outside food and beverage (excluding alcohol).
- Virginia’s exhibition matches will not be streamed
Exhibition Schedule
|
Date
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Opponent
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Kickoff Time
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Saturday, Aug. 8
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VMI
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5 p.m.
|
Tuesday, Aug. 11
|
Davidson
|
6 p.m.
|
Saturday, Aug. 15
|
Longwood
|
6 p.m.
*All games played at Klöckner Stadium
Noting the 2026 Cavaliers
- Virginia returns four players with 10+ starts in 2025 including Alex Parvu (RB), Sebastian Pop (CB), Zach Ehrenpreis (CB), and Marco Dos Santos (CAM).
- An All-ACC third team selection, Pop led the team playing all 1,720 minutes of the 2025 season. Dos Santos was third on the team in 2025 with 12 points (1g, 10a). Six of Dos Santos’ assists came on game-winning goals, third most in a single season at UVA.
- The roster also features five players who played significant roles in 2025 including Brendan Lambe (CM), Bacary Tandjigora (CM), Sami Oulouheu (CM), Parker Sloan (CB) and AJ Smith (ST).
- Three transfers joined UVA in January including Arnold Matshazi (ST, San Jose State), Ethan Martinez (CDM, Sata Clara), and Peter Tolkin (CB/Butler).
- Virginia’s eight-player signing class was ranked fifth by Top Drawer Soccer and features Isaac Mwakatuya (D), Prince Abanfo (F), Chase Duke (F), Nate Young (D), Chase Gozdieski (D), Zeus Rankin (F/M), Emiliano Mercenari (F/M), and Diego Guerra (M).
- Virginia is coming off an ACC regular season championship and tournament runners-up season in 2025.
- Virginia has reached the ACC Semifinal in three of the last four seasons
- Virginia earned a top-four seed in the NCAA Tournament for the 11th time in program history
- The Cavaliers are one of three teams in NCAA Division I to earn a first-round bye in each of the last four seasons (Stanford, SMU) – of those teams, Virginia is the only program to earn multiple top-four seeds in that span.