Meet the Team is SundayMeet the Team is Sunday

Meet the Team is Sunday

The event, featuring autograph signings and kids’ activities including inflatables, a face painter and a balloon artist, will be held Sunday (Aug. 9) at the Welsh Indoor Practice Facility (IPF), beginning at 4 p.m.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia football will host its 2026 Meet the Team Day, presented by UVA Orthopedics, on Sunday (Aug. 9) inside the George Welsh Indoor Practice Facility (IPF) from 4-6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Meet The Team

presented by:
UVA Health Orthopedics

UVA Fralin Family Head Football Coach Tony Elliott and the Cavalier football team will be available for autographs beginning at 4 p.m. Fans can also receive a copy of the team’s 2026 official season poster at the event.

In addition to autograph opportunities, Meet the Team will feature inflatable games, balloon artists and face painters for kids. Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase season tickets on site.

Entry for the event is located at the northwest entrance of the IPF. Attendees should use the promenade between the McCue Center and the outdoor practice grass fields to access the IPF.

Parking is free in the lots immediately surrounding the McCue Center and John Paul Jones Arena. Accessibility shuttles will transport fans in need of accommodations from the designated accessible parking area to the outdoor grass practice fields, located just steps from the IPF entrance.  Parking Map →

Loading YouTube Video...

FAN-FIRST FOUR-PACK 
For the first three games of the 2026 season, secure a discounted rate on single-game orders of 4-10 seats in select seating areas—upper and lower-level options are included.  

FAN FIRST GAMES.jpg

SEASON TICKETS 
Season-ticket renewals are now available for the 2026 season! Season tickets secure your seats for all seven home games starting at $180 per seat.  

FAMILY FOUR-PACK  
Bring the whole family to Scott Stadium all season long with the Family Four Pack, starting at $560 for four season tickets. Bring up to 10 family and friends and secure our greatest discounted rate. 

UVA FACULTY/STAFF AND ALUMNI DISCOUNTED TICKETS  
Current full-time UVA faculty and staff, young alumni (within five years of graduation) and contributing members of the Alumni Association are eligible for a 20% discount. Call the UVA Ticket Office at 434-924-8821 and provide your computing ID.  

DIGITAL SEASON PARKING PASSES 
Virginia Athletics and Virginia Athletics Foundation (VAF) have transitioned to digital parking passes for all permit-required parking areas serving home football, men's and women's basketball, and baseball games. 

Mobile parking passes, available through fans' online ticket accounts at UVATix.com and the Virginia Sports mobile app, provide a more convenient and flexible gameday experience while improving parking operations, traffic flow and account management. The transition applies only to permit-required parking areas; public parking lots that do not require permits remain unchanged. Fans can find parking maps, step-by-step instructions and frequently asked questions by visiting the UVA's digital ticketing page.

26FB_Digital_Parking1