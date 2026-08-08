Meet the Team is Sunday

Meet The Team

presented by:



UVA Fralin Family Head Football Coach Tony Elliott and the Cavalier football team will be available for autographs beginning at 4 p.m. Fans can also receive a copy of the team’s 2026 official season poster at the event.

2026 Virginia Football schedule poster



Get yours at the Meet the Team event‼️#GoHoos 🔶⚔️🔷 pic.twitter.com/KpLFO995o0 — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) August 5, 2026

In addition to autograph opportunities, Meet the Team will feature inflatable games, balloon artists and face painters for kids. Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase season tickets on site.

Entry for the event is located at the northwest entrance of the IPF. Attendees should use the promenade between the McCue Center and the outdoor practice grass fields to access the IPF.

Parking is free in the lots immediately surrounding the McCue Center and John Paul Jones Arena. Accessibility shuttles will transport fans in need of accommodations from the designated accessible parking area to the outdoor grass practice fields, located just steps from the IPF entrance. Parking Map →