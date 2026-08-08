Meet the Team is Sunday

FAN-FIRST FOUR-PACK
For the first three games of the 2026 season, secure a discounted rate on single-game orders of 4-10 seats in select seating areas—upper and lower-level options are included.
SEASON TICKETS
Season-ticket renewals are now available for the 2026 season! Season tickets secure your seats for all seven home games starting at $180 per seat.
FAMILY FOUR-PACK
Bring the whole family to Scott Stadium all season long with the Family Four Pack, starting at $560 for four season tickets. Bring up to 10 family and friends and secure our greatest discounted rate.
UVA FACULTY/STAFF AND ALUMNI DISCOUNTED TICKETS
Current full-time UVA faculty and staff, young alumni (within five years of graduation) and contributing members of the Alumni Association are eligible for a 20% discount. Call the UVA Ticket Office at 434-924-8821 and provide your computing ID.
DIGITAL SEASON PARKING PASSES
Virginia Athletics and Virginia Athletics Foundation (VAF) have transitioned to digital parking passes for all permit-required parking areas serving home football, men's and women's basketball, and baseball games.
Mobile parking passes, available through fans' online ticket accounts at UVATix.com and the Virginia Sports mobile app, provide a more convenient and flexible gameday experience while improving parking operations, traffic flow and account management. The transition applies only to permit-required parking areas; public parking lots that do not require permits remain unchanged. Fans can find parking maps, step-by-step instructions and frequently asked questions by visiting the UVA's digital ticketing page.