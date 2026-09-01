Fifteen Virginia Swimmers Named to the 2026-27 US National Team

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Swimming, the National Governing Body of the sport of swimming in the United States, announced its 2026-27 U.S. National Team presented by Toyota.

Virginia has 15 swimmers named to the team, with 12 women and three men in a combined 37 events.

The roster comprises 101 swimmers from across the nation, selected based on results from the 2025-2026 swim season, ranging from September 1, 2025, to August 31, 2026. The full roster features 46 women and 55 men, spanning 29 states and 22 universities. Florida is the most-represented home state with 11 athletes

Eighteen athletes make their USA Swimming National Team debut, headlined by U.S. National Champion Anna Moesch (Green Brook, N.J./Greater Somerset County YMCA), who broke her own American record in the 100m freestyle en route to her first national title.

“This National Team reflects the incredible depth of talent we have across the country,” USA Swimming National Team Executive Director and Coach Greg Meehan said. “We have veteran athletes continuing to perform at the highest level alongside a talented group making their first National Team. That combination of experience and emerging talent gives us a lot to be excited about as we build toward LA28.”