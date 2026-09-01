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Jamie Holt/Virginia Athletics

Fifteen Virginia Swimmers Named to the 2026-27 US National Team

Virginia swimming has 12 women and three men on the 2026-27 US National Team

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Swimming, the National Governing Body of the sport of swimming in the United States, announced its 2026-27 U.S. National Team presented by Toyota.

Virginia has 15 swimmers named to the team, with 12 women and three men in a combined 37 events.

The roster comprises 101 swimmers from across the nation, selected based on results from the 2025-2026 swim season, ranging from September 1, 2025, to August 31, 2026. The full roster features 46 women and 55 men, spanning 29 states and 22 universities. Florida is the most-represented home state with 11 athletes

Eighteen athletes make their USA Swimming National Team debut, headlined by U.S. National Champion Anna Moesch (Green Brook, N.J./Greater Somerset County YMCA), who broke her own American record in the 100m freestyle en route to her first national title.

“This National Team reflects the incredible depth of talent we have across the country,” USA Swimming National Team Executive Director and Coach Greg Meehan said. “We have veteran athletes continuing to perform at the highest level alongside a talented group making their first National Team. That combination of experience and emerging talent gives us a lot to be excited about as we build toward LA28.” 

 

Cavaliers on the 2026-27 National Team Roster

Name Events
Claire Curzan 50/100/200 Back, 50/100 Fly
Kate Douglass 50/100 Free, 100/200 Breast, 50 Fly, 200 IM
Katie Grimes 800/1500 Free, 400 IM
Leah Hayes 400 IM
Thomas Heilman 200 Fly
Tess Howley 200 Fly
David King 200 Back
Madi Mintenko 200/400 Free
Anna Moesch 50/100/200 Free
Isabelle Stadden 50/100/200 Back
Sophia Umstead 200 Breast
Alex Walsh 200 Breast; 200/400 IM
Gretchen Walsh 50/100 Free; 50/100 Fly
Emma Weber 50/100 Breast
Maximus Williamson 200 IM