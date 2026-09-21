Star-Studded Lineup Announced for UVA's SCM World Prep Pro Am

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia swimming and diving head coach Todd DeSorbo has released the preliminary entry list for the Virginia SCM World Prep Pro Am, being held Oct. 15-16 at the Aquatic & Fitness Center on the campus of the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Va.
The roster of professional swimmers includes 23 Olympians with a combined 69 Olympic medals, 37 of which are gold. The expected participants hold a combined 41 current world records.
The meet, contested in short course meters, is a tune-up for athletes as they prepare for the USA Swimming Short Course World Championship trials, held Oct. 28-31 in Westmont, Ill., and the World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25m), which takes place Dec. 1-6 in Beijing, People's Republic of China.
Virginia alumnae Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh, Alex Walsh, Aimee Canny and Emma Weber will be among those competing. Other competitors include nine-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky, nine-time Olympic gold medalist Caleb Dressel, four-time Olympic gold medalist Leon Marchand, and six-time Olympic medalist Simone Manuel.
Admission to the meet is free.
MEET SCHEDULE
Session I: Thursday, Oct. 15, 6 p.m.
Session II: Friday, Oct. 16, 11 a.m.
Session III: Friday, Oct. 16, 6 p.m.
SCHEDULED TO APPEAR (list is subject to change)
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Athlete
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# of Olympic Appearances
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Olympic Medals
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Current World Records
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Phoebe Bacon
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2x Olympian
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Katharine Berkoff
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1x Olympian
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(2) 1 Gold, 1 Bronze
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400 Free Relay SCM
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2x Olympian
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Jordan Crooks
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1x Olympian
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2x Olympian
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(5) 2 Gold, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze
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50M Free, 100 Free SCM, 200 Breast SCM, 200 IM SCM
400 Medley Relay, 400 Mixed Free Relay, 400 Mixed Medley Relay, 400 Free Relay SCM, 400 Medley Relay SCM, 200 Mixed Medley Relay SCM,
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Caleb Dressel
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3x Olympian
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(10) 9 Gold, 1 Silver
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100m Fly, 200 IM SCM
400 Medley Relay, 200 Free Relay SCM, 200 Mixed Free Relay SCM
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Joanna Evans
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2x Olympian
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Bobby Finke
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2x Olympian
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(4) 3 Gold, 1 Silver
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Chris Guiliano
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1x Olympian
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(2) 1 Gold, 1 Silver
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400 Free Relay SCM
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Maurice Grabowski
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Molly Hannis
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1x Olympian
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Jack Kelly
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Hubert Kos
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1x Olympian
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(1) 1 Gold
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100 Back SCM, 200 Back SCM
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Katie Ledecky
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4x Olympian
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(14) 9 Gold, 4 Silver, 1 Bronze
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800m Free, 1500m Free, 1500 Free SCM
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Simone Manuel
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3x Olympian
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(6) 2 Gold, 3 Silver, 1 Bronze
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Leon Marchand
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2x Olympian
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(5) 4 Gold, 1 Bronze
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200 IM, 400 IM, 200 IM SCM
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Kennedy Noble
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Kristen Romano
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1x Olympian
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Kieran Smith
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2x Olympian
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(2) 1 Silver, 1 Bronze
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400 Free Relay SCM, 800 Free Relay SCM
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Regan Smith
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2x Olympian
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(8) 2 Gold, 5 Silver, 1 Bronze
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100m Back, 50 Back SCM, 100 Back SCM
400 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay SCM, 400 Mixed Medley Relay SCM
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Skylar Smith
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Isabelle Stadden
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Lamar Taylor
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1x Olympian
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Pietro Ubertalli
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2x Olympian
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(1) 1 Silver
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400 Free Relay SCM
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1x Olympian
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(4) 2 Gold, 2 Silver
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100m Fly, 50 Free SCM, 50 Fly SCM, 100 Fly SCM, 100 IM SCM
400 Medley Relay, 400 Mixed Medley Relay, 400 Free Relay SCM, 400 Medley Relay SCM
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1x Olympian
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(1) 1 Gold
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2x Olympian
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(2) 1 Silver, 1 Bronze
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Rhyan White
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1x Olympian
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(1) 1 Silver
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