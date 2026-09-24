Roussell Announces Addition of Damin Altizer to Women’s Basketball Staff

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia head women’s basketball coach Aaron Roussell announced Thursday (Sept. 24) the addition of Damin Altizer to his staff as Director of Player Development.

“I feel very fortunate to add Damin to our staff,” Roussell said. “Damin is in the top tier of player development coaches in the country and is a natural fit philosophically with the rest of our coaches. We want to prepare our players to succeed at the next level and Damin has proven he can do that at an elite level."

Altizer spent seven seasons as head boys’ varsity basketball coach at St. Anne’s-Belfield School and one season on the girl’s side at Covenant. At St. Anne’s Belfield, he led the Saints to four consecutive conference championships from 2022-2025. During his time as a high school coach at St. Anne’s-Belfield and Covenant, Altizer has been named conference coach of the year on four occasions and coached 10 players that went on to play for NCAA Division I programs.

In 2012, Altizer founded DR1VEN Training in Charlottesville where he has worked with players from the grassroots to the pros including UVA standouts such as Sam Brunelle, Ty Jerome, Devon Hall, De’Andre Hunter, London Perrantes, Trey Murphy and Justin Anderson.

In 2026, Altizer was named a top-50 trainer in the country by TheTrainer50. Under Altizer, DR1VEN Training has conducted camps and clinics globally in China, Canada, Brazil, Germany and all over the United States.

A native of Millsboro, Va., Altizer played his high school basketball at Bath County High School before enrolling at UVA in 2005. He joined the Virginia men’s basketball team as a walk-on for the 2006-07 season and graduated in 2009.