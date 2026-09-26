Virginia Rallies for 3-2 Win Over No. 6 Stanford

STANFORD, Calif. – After going ahead early, the Cavaliers trailed by a goal in the second half but scored a pair in quick succession to rally for a road win at Laird Q. Cagan Stadium. Virginia (4-4-1, 2-1-0 ACC) defeated No. 6 Stanford (7-2-1, 0-2-1 ACC) by a score of 3-2 on Friday night (Sept. 25).

Goals (Assist)

16’ Virginia – Lambe (Parvu, Dos Santos)

49’ Stanford – Pymm (Pen)

60’ Stanford – Kikuchi (Fortier)

72’ Virginia – Dos Santos (Pen)

74’ Virginia – Oulouheu

The Cavaliers withstood heavy amounts of pressure from the Cardinal attack in the opening 45 minutes. Stanford registered 14 first-half shots to Virginia’s one, but the Cavaliers made their chance count as Marco Dos Santos and Alex Parvu set up Brendan Lambe for the opening goal to give UVA a 1-0 advantage at the half.

Four minutes into the second half, Stanford was awarded a penalty kick which was converted by Jack Pymm to level the score. The Cardinal took the lead 11 minutes later when Yujin Kikuchi curled a right-footed shot into the Cavalier goal.

In the 72nd minute, Stanford was whistled for a handball in the penalty area and Marco Dos Santos sent the goalkeeper the other way to level the score. Just two minutes later, Sami Oulouheu sent a free kick into the six-yard box which deflected off a Stanford defender and into the back of the net for the game-winning goal.

With the Win:

Virginia improves to 2-3 in the all-time series with Stanford

The Cavaliers are 1-1 all-time against Stanford in ACC play

Virginia improves to 1-1-1 against ranked opposition on the season

Since 2022, Virginia has recorded 15 positive results against opponents ranked in the nation’s top-10 nine of those results have come on the road.

Additional Notes:

Brendan Lambe scored his third goal of the season

Caleb Tunks notched a career-high six saves for the Cavaliers in goal

Marco Dos Santos recorded his fourth goal of the season and has scored in back-to-back games

Dos Santos logged his first game of the season with multiple goal involvements

Sami Oulouheu notched his second goal of the season

Virginia notched second comeback-win of the season

The Cavaliers were outshot 26-4 on the night

Stanford took 12 corners and conceded none to Virginia

Up Next:

The Cavaliers will be back in action on Friday (Oct. 2) when they host Virginia Tech in the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash. Kickoff from Klöckner Stadium is set for 8 p.m. on ACC Network (ACCN).