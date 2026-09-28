Star-Studded Lineup Announced for UVA's SCM World Prep Pro Am

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia swimming and diving head coach Todd DeSorbo has released the preliminary entry list for the Virginia SCM World Prep Pro Am, being held Oct. 15-16 at the Aquatic & Fitness Center on the campus of the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Va.

The roster of professional swimmers includes 23 Olympians with a combined 69 Olympic medals, 37 of which are gold. The expected participants hold a combined 41 current world records.

The meet, contested in short course meters, is a tune-up for athletes as they prepare for the USA Swimming Short Course World Championship trials, held Oct. 28-31 in Westmont, Ill., and the World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25m), which takes place Dec. 1-6 in Beijing, People's Republic of China.

Virginia alumnae Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh, Alex Walsh, Aimee Canny and Emma Weber will be among those competing. Other competitors include nine-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky, nine-time Olympic gold medalist Caleb Dressel, four-time Olympic gold medalist Leon Marchand, and six-time Olympic medalist Simone Manuel.

Admission to the meet is free.