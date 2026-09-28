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Melissa Dudek/Virginia Athletics

Star-Studded Lineup Announced for UVA's SCM World Prep Pro Am

Katie Ledecky, Simone Manuel, Leon Marchand and Caleb Dressel are some of the pros who will be joining Kate Douglass, Alex and Gretchen Walsh and Virginia's training groups at the free meet Oct. 15-16 at the AFC

ProAm

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia swimming and diving head coach Todd DeSorbo has released the preliminary entry list for the Virginia SCM World Prep Pro Am, being held Oct. 15-16 at the Aquatic & Fitness Center on the campus of the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Va.

The roster of professional swimmers includes 23 Olympians with a combined 69 Olympic medals, 37 of which are gold. The expected participants hold a combined 41 current world records.

The meet, contested in short course meters, is a tune-up for athletes as they prepare for the USA Swimming Short Course World Championship trials, held Oct. 28-31 in Westmont, Ill., and the World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25m), which takes place Dec. 1-6 in Beijing, People's Republic of China.

Virginia alumnae Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh, Alex Walsh, Aimee Canny and Emma Weber will be among those competing. Other competitors include nine-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky, nine-time Olympic gold medalist Caleb Dressel, four-time Olympic gold medalist Leon Marchand, and six-time Olympic medalist Simone Manuel.

Admission to the meet is free.

MEET SCHEDULE
Thursday, Oct. 15, 6 p.m.

  • 100 Free, 200 Fly, 200 Back, 400 Free, 100 Breast

Friday, Oct. 16, 11 a.m.

  • 100 Fly, 200 Breast, 50 Back, 400 IM, 100 IM, 1500 Free

    Friday, Oct. 16, 6 p.m.
  • 50 Free, 200 IM, 50 Breast, 100 Back, 200 Free, 50 Fly

SCHEDULED TO APPEAR (list is subject to change)

Athlete

# of Olympic Appearances

Olympic Medals

 Current World Records

Phoebe Bacon

 2x Olympian

 

 

Katharine Berkoff

1x Olympian

(2) 1 Gold, 1 Bronze

400 Free Relay SCM

Aimee Canny

2x Olympian

 

 

Jordan Crooks

1x Olympian

 

 

Kate Douglass

2x Olympian

(5) 2 Gold, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze

50M Free, 100 Free SCM, 200 Breast SCM, 200 IM SCM

400 Medley Relay, 400 Mixed Free Relay, 400 Mixed Medley Relay, 400 Free Relay SCM, 400 Medley Relay SCM, 200 Mixed Medley Relay SCM, 

Caleb Dressel

3x Olympian

(10) 9 Gold, 1 Silver

100m Fly, 200 IM SCM

400 Medley Relay, 200 Free Relay SCM, 200 Mixed Free Relay SCM

Joanna Evans

2x Olympian

 

 

Bobby Finke

2x Olympian

(4) 3 Gold, 1 Silver

 

Chris Guiliano

1x Olympian

(2) 1 Gold, 1 Silver

400 Free Relay SCM

Maurice Grabowski  

 

 

 

Molly Hannis

1x Olympian

 

 

Jack Kelly  

 

 

 

Hubert  Kos

1x Olympian

(1) 1 Gold

100 Back SCM, 200 Back SCM

Katie Ledecky

4x Olympian

(14) 9 Gold, 4 Silver, 1 Bronze

800m Free, 1500m Free, 1500 Free SCM

Simone Manuel

3x Olympian

(6) 2 Gold, 3 Silver, 1 Bronze

 

Leon Marchand

2x Olympian

(5) 4 Gold, 1 Bronze

200 IM, 400 IM, 200 IM SCM

Kennedy Noble  

 

 

 

Kristen Romano

1x Olympian

 

 

Kieran Smith

2x Olympian

(2) 1 Silver, 1 Bronze

400 Free Relay SCM, 800 Free Relay SCM

Regan Smith

2x Olympian

(8) 2 Gold, 5 Silver, 1 Bronze

100m Back, 50 Back SCM, 100 Back SCM

400 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay SCM, 400 Mixed Medley Relay SCM

Skylar Smith  

 

 

 

Isabelle Stadden  

 

 

 

Lamar Taylor

1x Olympian

 

 

Pietro Ubertalli  

 

 

 

Alex Walsh

2x Olympian

(1) 1 Silver

400 Free Relay SCM

Gretchen Walsh

1x Olympian

(4) 2 Gold, 2 Silver

100m Fly, 50 Free SCM,  50 Fly SCM, 100 Fly SCM, 100 IM SCM

400 Medley Relay, 400 Mixed Medley Relay, 400 Free Relay SCM, 400 Medley Relay SCM

Emma Weber

1x Olympian

(1) 1 Gold

 

Emma Weyant

2x Olympian

(2) 1 Silver, 1 Bronze

 

Rhyan White

1x Olympian

(1) 1 Silver

 