Virginia Adds Final Non-Conference Foe for 2027

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – As part of the Atlantic Coast Conference’s agreement with Notre Dame, Virginia will host the Fighting Irish at Scott Stadium in 2027 to round out its non-conference schedule. UVA Health will serve as the game’s presenting sponsor.

It marks the third consecutive season Virginia will play seven games at home. The game date, time and television designation have yet to be determined.

Virginia will host Notre Dame for the third time at Scott Stadium and the first time since the 2021. The Cavaliers and Fighting Irish have played on five separate occasions, most recently in South Bend, Ind. during the 2024 season.

2027 Virginia Football Opponents

Home: Arkansas State (Aug. 28), Louisville, Notre Dame, Pitt, SMU, Virginia Tech, William & Mary (Oct. 16)

Away: Boston College, Georgia Tech, Miami, North Carolina, Stanford

*Remaining game dates will be announced by the ACC office in January/February prior to the season.

2027 Season Ticket Deposits

Deposits for 2027 season tickets can be made today for a $50 per seat. All deposits are non-refundable will be applied to 2027 football season tickets. Deposit holders will also be granted 2026 postseason ticket access when available. The UVA Ticket Office will be in contact when seating and pricing options are available to review/select.

2027 Season Ticket Deposits: https://virginiasports.evenue.net/cgi-bin/ncommerce3/SEGetPackageInfo?packageCode=GS:VIRGINIA::FSD:&linkID=virginia