Halpern’s Equalizer Nets No. 12 UVA A Draw With No. 10 Tennessee

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A second-half goal from Addison Halpern got the Cavaliers on the board on Thursday night (Sept. 3) as No. 12 Virginia (4-0-1) battled No. 10 Tennessee (4-0-1) to a 1-1 draw at Klöckner Stadium.

GOALS

5’ – UT: Taylor Cheatham (Shae O’Rourke, Ines Derrien)

47’ – UVA: Addison Halpern (Faith Broering, Liv Rademaker)

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Lady Vols got on the board in the fifth minute off a counter following a Virginia corner kick. A turnover led to a quick attack from Tennessee as Ines Derrien sent the ball ahead to Shae O’Rourke at midfield. O’Rourke redirected with one touch, sending the ball ahead behind the defense for a running Cheatham who finished a one-on-one chance for the score.



Virginia equalized in the 47th minute off a header from Addison Halpern. Resetting the offense on the left side of the box, Liv Rademaker passed the ball out to Faith Broering who immediately served it in to a running Halpern at the back post for the finish.

NOTES ON THE GAME

Addison Halpern scored her fifth goal of the season and has factored into a goal in all five matches.

Virginia leads the series with Tennessee 4-2-1 after the contest on Thursday night and 3-1-1 at Klöckner.

Faith Broering’s assist on the Halpern goal was her first as a Cavalier.

FROM HEAD COACH STEVE SWANSON

“As the game progressed, we got ourselves into the game. We showed a lot of grit and depth. They’re a very good team. They could have had a few more in that first 15 minutes and we weathered that storm. We got a great goal in the second half and were in a great position to get a couple more. Credit to Tennessee. They’re a great team and well organized. They put pressure on us that we hadn’t seen to this point. That was a great save by Vicki Safradin to keep the draw for us. Overall, there are a lot of lessons we can take away. It was a nice college soccer match and a good advertisement for women’s soccer.”



UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS

Virginia heads on the road to face Georgetown in a Sunday (Sept. 6) afternoon contest. Kick is set for 1 p.m.