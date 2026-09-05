Burns Scores and Assists in 2-0 Win Over Boston College

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A career night from Luke Burns lifted Virginia (2-3, 1-0 ACC) to a 2-0 victory over Boston College (3-1, 0-1 ACC) on Friday night (Sept. 4) at Klöckner Stadium. The third-year midfielder was involved in both of Virginia’s goals helping the Cavaliers open ACC play with a victory.

Goals (Assist)

49’ UVA – Burns (Mwakutuya)

71’ UVA – Lambe (Burns, Sloan)

The Cavaliers dictated the flow of the game in the opening 45 minutes outshooting Boston College by a margin of 14-2. Virginia tested BC goalkeeper Andrej Borak on three occasions in the opening half as Bacary Tandjigora, Chase Duke and AJ Smith all put attempts on frame. Making his first start of the season, Cavalier goalkeeper Caleb Tunks made one save in the opening half and ended with five on the night.

The Cavaliers broke the deadlock less than four minutes into the second half when Isaac Mwakutuya made a long run into the final third and played Luke Burns into the penalty area. Taking a pair of touches, Burns stroked the ball into the top corner to take the lead.

The Cavaliers doubled their advantage in the 71st minute when Parker Sloan switched the field to Luke Burns who played Brendan Lambe into the penalty area. Lambe fired a first-touch shot into the net to ice the game for Virginia.

Additional Notes:

Luke Burns recorded a career-high with three points (1g, 1a)

Burns scored his first goal of the season and the fifth of his career

Burns netted the third game-winning goal of his career

Brendan Lambe recorded his first goal of the season

Isaac Mwakutuya recorded his first career assist

Parker Sloan recorded the first assist of his career

Caleb Tunks made his first start of the season in goal, the third of his career

Tunks made five saves on the night

In three career starts, Tunks has kept a pair of clean sheets – both in ACC play (vs UNC, 9/27/25)

Virginia improves to 10-5-4 in the all-time series with Boston College

UVA improves to 9-2 against BC at home

Virginia improves to 1-0 in ACC play and is unbeaten in its last nine ACC matches continuing a streak from 2025

What They Said:

“I mean, that's more of what we're used to, to be honest. In all of these games that we played, we have been in control of the game. We start turning the screw in the second half, whether it's one-one or two-two. We didn’t get scored on, but today we had control of the first half and we just wore them down. That's a little bit more what we're used to. Good shutout, great performance, and a great first ACC win.”– Head Coach George Gelnovatch

“We have Marco Dos Santos who is one of the best number tens in the country. He’s our captain and I think he’s an unbelievable player. It’s too bad that he got the red card [against FGCU]. I was grateful to get the opportunity to start today. I think just staying humble and keep playing day-by-day. That’s our mindset for this season.” – Luke Burns

“Really happy. We’ve dominated most games and just given up silly mistakes and it felt good to just close it out. I think we raised our intensity to another level today and that felt great.” – Zach Ehrenpreis

Up Next:

The Cavaliers will be back in action on Tuesday (Sept. 8) when they host No. 10 Oregon State at Klöckner Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).