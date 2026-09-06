No. 12 Virginia Battles Georgetown To Draw

WASHINGTON – A stingy offensive day in the nation’s capital saw No. 12 Virginia (4-0-2) battle Georgetown (1-2-2) to a scoreless draw on Sunday (Sept. 6) at Shaw Field.

GOALS

None

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Cavaliers out-shot the Hoyas 7-to-3 on the afternoon and put four shots on frame, but came away with nothing to show for it as the teams settled for the 0-0 draw.



Virginia had a great chance early in the second half with a rocket off the foot of Jordyn Hardeman, but the Hoya keeper made the save and the home team cleared the deflected shot. The Cavaliers had the bulk of the chances in the second half, taking six of the seven shots in that period, but couldn’t get one in the goal.



The Hoyas took only one shot in the second half, a strike in the 88th minute.

NOTES ON THE GAME

With the draw, the Hoos are now 3-2-2 all-time against the Hoyas and 1-2-1 in games at Shaw Field.

It’s the first time this season the Cavaliers have been held off the scoreboard and the first time the Hoos have been shut out since a draw at No. 6 FSU in the quarterfinals of the 2025 ACC Tournament.

FROM HEAD COACH STEVE SWANSON

“Obviously, we are disappointed with the result. We played much better in the second half, which was good to see, but still not enough quality in our attack compared to the way Georgetown defended. In the end, our effort was there, but we just need to be better when a team plays in a tight mid-block.”



UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS

Virginia continues to play on the road next weekend, opening ACC play at Wake Forest. The contest is set for a 7 p.m. kick on Saturday (Sept. 12).