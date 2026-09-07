Virginia Hosts No. 10 Oregon State Tuesday at Klöckner Stadium

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s soccer team (2-3-0, 1-0 ACC) is set to take on No. 10 Oregon State (2-1-1, 0-0-0 PAC-12) on Tuesday (Sept. 8) at Klöckner Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. on ACCNX.

Admission to all Virginia men’s and women’s soccer matches is free.

How to Follow:

Tuesday night’s match against Oregon State will be streamed on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) which is available through the ESPN app and at WatchESPN.com for customers who have the ACC Network as part of their TV subscription. Links to both the broadcast and live stats are available at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official Twitter account (@UVAMenSoccer).

For Openers:

Tuesday’s match marks the first meeting between Virginia and Oregon State

The Cavaliers are 46-21-12 all-time against opponents ranked in the top-10 on their home turf.

Virginia is 64-32-14 against the nation’s top 15 at home and 106-45-24 against the top-25

Four of Virginia’s 10 goals in 2026 have come from central midfielders (Dos Santos 2, Burns 1, Lambe 1)

The Cavaliers were 1-3 through their first four games of the season for the first time since 2013 (UVA advanced to College Cup that season)

Oregon State assistant coach Michael Behonick spent five seasons on the sidelines as an assistant coach at UVA (2010-15).

Last Time Out:

A career night from Luke Burns lifted Virginia to a 2-0 victory over Boston College on Friday night (Sept. 4) at Klöckner Stadium.

The third-year midfielder made his first start since the 2024 season and was involved in both of Virginia’s goals helping the Cavaliers open ACC play with a victory.

Caleb Tunks made his first start of the season at goalkeeper and kept a clean sheet while matching a career-high with five saves.

Noting the 2026 Cavaliers

First-year forward Chase Duke has made three consecutive starts and recorded a pair of assists on the season

Fourth-year captain, Brendan Lambe, leads the team with three assists and is tied with AJ Smith for the team lead in points with five

Virginia has scored 10 goals on the season coming from eight different goal scorers

AJ Smith and Marco Dos Santos lead the team with two goals each

In each of Virginia’s three defeats this season, the winning goal has been scored after the 80th minute

On the Horizon:

The Cavaliers will be back in action on Saturday (Sept. 12) when they take on Liberty at Klöckner Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. at Klöckner Stadium on ACCNX.