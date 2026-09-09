Lambe’s Strike Earns 1-1 Draw with No. 23 Oregon State

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A late strike from fourth-year captain Brendan Lambe ensured the Cavaliers would walk away with a share of the points on Tuesday night (Sept. 8). Virginia (2-3-1, 1-0-0 ACC) played to a 1-1 stalemate with No. 23 Oregon State (2-1-2, 0-0-0 PAC-12) at Klöckner Stadium.

Goals (Assist)

28’ Oregon State – Borso (Parra, Wolff)

77’ Virginia – Lambe (Dos Santos)

Oregon State took four shots to Virginia’s two in the opening 45 minutes and eventually grabbed the early lead in the 28th when Wyatt Borso controlled a cross in the penalty area and scored from eight-yards out to open the scoring. The Beavers scored on their only shot on target in the opening half.

The Cavaliers trailed late into the game but were back on level terms in the 77th minute when Marco Dos Santos made a long run into the penalty area and laid the ball off to Lambe who fired into the low corner to tie the game at 1-1.

Virginia took nine shots and earned another nine corner kicks in a second-half that saw the Cavaliers dominate possession and dictate the flow of the game. However, the Virginia was ultimately unable to find a winning goal despite applying heavy amounts of pressure in the final moments.

Additional Notes:

Brendan Lambe scored his second goal of the season to set a career-high

Lambe leads the team with seven points on the season (2g, 3a)

Lambe has scored or assisted in four of Virginia’s six games this season

Marco Dos Santos logged his first assist of the season after leading the team with 10 assists in 2025

Caleb Tunks started in goal for the second consecutive game

Virginia took 13 corners compared to Oregon State’s three

The Cavaliers outshot Oregon State 11-8

UVA is 106-45-25 when playing at home against teams ranked in the top-25

Virginia is 0-1-1 against the top-25 in the 2026 season

What They Said:

“That’s a good team…I told the team that I’m proud of their response. I think if we played about seven more minutes we would have got a second goal, but we just can’t give up that first goal…It’s progress because first of all, this is a very good team, and in previous matches against good teams, when we tie the game we have given up a goal. So, in this game there was a little bit of progress in that regard. I’m proud of the effort, I’m proud of the football we’ve been playing. Structurally, foundationally, fundamentally, there aren’t any big cracks. It’s been solid.” – Head Coach George Gelnovatch

“I think we feel like record doesn't necessarily reflect how good we are as a team. Of course, you always want to win every game. We wouldn't be competitors and we wouldn't be where we are if we didn't want to win every game. So, it's a little disappointing, but what we came together and said is that is a good team, it is progress, and we want to be at our best when it when it counts towards the end. So, we want to keep getting better every week, and I think that was a step in the right direction.” – Brendan Lambe

Up Next:

The Cavaliers will be back in action on Saturday (Sept. 12) when they host Liberty at Klöckner Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).