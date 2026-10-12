Virginia Hosts Gardner-Webb Tuesday at Klöckner Stadium

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s soccer team (6-5-1, 3-2 ACC) is set to take on Gardner-Webb (6-3-1, 3-1 Big South) on Tuesday (Oct. 13) at Klöckner Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

How to Follow:

Tuesday night’s match against Gardner-Webb will be streamed on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) which is available through the ESPN app and at WatchESPN.com for customers who have the ACC Network as part of their TV subscription. Links to both the broadcast and live stats are available at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official Twitter account (@UVAMenSoccer).

For Openers:

Virginia and Gardner-Webb are set to meet for the first time in series history

UVA enters the match on a two-game win streak including a 1-0 victory over California to move to 3-2 in ACC play

Gardner-Webb enters the match as winners of five straight the Runnin’ Bulldogs have outscored their opponents 16-4 over that stretch

Last Time Out

A ninth-minute goal from Marco Dos Santos proved to be the difference in a 1-0 UVA victory over California on Friday (Oct. 9)

The Cavaliers kept their third clean sheet of the season and first since Sept. 4 (W, 2-0 vs BC)

Virginia outshot Cal 16-9 on the night

Caleb Tunks made one save on Cal’s only shot on target

The Cavaliers improved to 3-2 in ACC play and sit seventh in the league table on nine points.

Virginia is three points off second place in the ACC and six off the top spot.

Noting the 2026 Cavaliers

Fourth-year captains Brendan Lambe and Marco Dos Santos lead the team with 16 points each, both have set single-season career highs

Dos Santos and AJ Smith lead the team with six goals apiece, each setting single-season career highs

Lambe and Dos Santos have connected on four goals this season to lead the team

The Cavaliers rank No. 16 in NCAA Division I with 2.42 assists per game, that mark ranks fourth in the ACC

Brendan Lambe ranks second in NCAA Division I and leads the ACC with eight assists on the season

Virginia has scored 25 goals on the season coming from nine different goal scorers

On the Horizon:

The Cavaliers will be back in action on Friday (Oct. 16) when they travel to Duke. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. at Koskinen Stadium on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).