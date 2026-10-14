Details - UVA Swimming SCM Pro-Am

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia swimming and diving head coach Todd DeSorbo has released the preliminary entry list for the Virginia SCM World Prep Pro Am, being held Oct. 15-16 at the Aquatic & Fitness Center on the campus of the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Va.

SPECTATOR INFORMATION

Admission is free!

Free parking is available in the Scott Stadium E3 lots (Parking Map)

Paid parking is also available in the Central Grounds garage

Doors will open one hour before the start of each session

The meet will stream live on SwimSwam's YouTube Channel

PSYCH SHEETS

Click on the links to find out who is racing in which events for each session

The roster of professional swimmers includes 23 Olympians with a combined 69 Olympic medals, 37 of which are gold. The expected participants hold a combined 41 current world records.

The meet, contested in short course meters, is a tune-up for athletes as they prepare for the USA Swimming Short Course World Championship trials, held Oct. 28-31 in Westmont, Ill., and the World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25m), which takes place Dec. 1-6 in Beijing, People's Republic of China.

Virginia alumnae Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh, Alex Walsh, Aimee Canny and Emma Weber will be among those competing. Other competitors include nine-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky, nine-time Olympic gold medalist Caeleb Dressel and six-time Olympic medalist Simone Manuel.