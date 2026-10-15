Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate is Next for Cavaliers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia men's golf continues its fall schedule with the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational, hosted by Georgia Tech. The Cavaliers won the event last season by 15 strokes.

Cavalier veteran Josh Duangmanee will play in the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational for the third time. He was a runner-up at the 2024-25 Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate invitational with a 8-under, 208 (68-70-70), the first of his four career top-5 finishes. Michael Lee was one of the four UVA golfers to finish in the top-10 last season after turning in a 3-under, 213 (68-71-74), tying teammate Paul Chang for ninth.

Third year Vaughn McMeans and fifth year John Broderick, two transfers on this year's squad, will make their UVA debuts in the event.

UVA in the Rankings

Golf Coaches Association of America (Sept. 25) – Receiving Votes

Golf Channel (Preseason) – No. 23

Golfweek (Preseason) – No. 26

Cavalier Lineup

Vaughn McMeans

Josh Duangmanee

Hugo Le Goff

Michael Lee

John Broderick

Mingbo Jiang (Individual)

Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate (Oct.16-18)

Live Scoring: https://scoreboard.clippd.com/tournaments/246637/scoring/team

Format – 54 holes, 18 each day starting on No. 1 and 10. First groups off at 9 a.m. Friday and Saturday, 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Pairings and tee times are pre-determined for Friday and Saturday rounds, with final round Sunday based on 36-hole score.

The Field (Bushnell/Golfweek DI Coaches' Poll - September 25)

#9 Georgia Tech

#20 Stanford

#21 Pepperdine

#23 UCLA

Boston College

Duke*

Charlotte*

Clemson

Georgia Southern*

Loyola Marymount*

Northwestern*

UAB

USC*

Virginia*

*Receiving votes in latest GCAA Poll

The Course

The Golf Club of Georgia – Lakeside Course (7,017 yards, par 72), Alpharetta, Ga.

The Golf Club of Georgia has an established reputation as one of the finest private golf clubs in Atlanta. The Lakeside Course, the original course at The Golf Club of Georgia, was built in 1991 and was named “Best New Private Course” in the United States. The course features rolling terrain and undulating greens amidst scenic woodlands. The most picturesque portion of the course are holes 11 through 14 as they play alongside majestic Lake Windward, offering views rarely seen at private golf clubs in North Atlanta.