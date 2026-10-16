McMeans Leads Cavaliers After Round One in Georgia

ALPHARETTA, Ga. – Making his UVA debut, third year Vaughn McMeans fired a 2-under, 70 in the first round of the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational to lead Virginia. It was the second-lowest score by any Cavalier this fall.
McMeans, a transfer from George Mason, carded five birdies, tied for the seventh-most of anyone in the 78-player field. He birdied three of his first five holes on the day and closed out with birdies on No. 14 and 15. He is in a tie for 16th on the individual leaderboard.
As team the Cavaliers totaled a 3-over, 291 its second lowest gross score of the fall. Virginia finds itself in 12th place, three strokes behind Duke. Clemson posted the low round of the day, combining for a 12-under 276, a one-shot lead over second place Georgia Southern. Both Oscar Holm-Bredkjaer (Clemson) and Gabriel Holtz (Clemson) have a hold on round one lead after a pair of 5-under, 67s.
The remaining four Cavaliers in the tournament were within two strokes of one another. Josh Duangmanee shot a 1-over, 73 while Mingbo Jiang and Michael Lee each were 2-over on the day to round out the Cavalier counting scores. Jiang matched McMeans with five birdiesand eagled his first hole of the day, a 542-yard par 5.
Virginia will be back on the course on Saturday (Oct. 17) with tee times at the Golf Club of Georgia beginning on No. 10 at 9:20 a.m.
Additional Notes
- Fifth year John Broderick, also making his Cavalier debut, competed as an individual and posted a 2-over 74.
- McMeans’ 2-under 70 matched lowest UVA score to par this season.
LEADERBOARD
|
PL
|
TEAM
|
RD1
|
TO PAR
|
1
|
Clemson
|
276
|
-12
|
2
|
Georgia Southern
|
277
|
-11
|
3
|
Northwestern
|
278
|
-10
|
T4
|
Southern California
|
281
|
-7
|
T4
|
Georgia Tech
|
281
|
-7
|
6
|
UCLA
|
282
|
-6
|
T7
|
Pepperdine
|
283
|
-5
|
T7
|
Charlotte
|
283
|
-5
|
9
|
Stanford
|
286
|
-2
|
10
|
Loyola Marymount
|
287
|
-1
|
11
|
Duke
|
288
|
E
|
12
|
Virginia
|
291
|
+3
|
13
|
Boston College
|
294
|
+6
|
14
|
UAB
|
299
|
+11
VIRGINIA
|
PL
|
PLAYER
|
RD1
|
TO PAR
|
T16
|
70
|
-2
|
T46
|
73
|
+1
|
T56
|
74
|
+2
|
T56
|
74
|
+2
|
T56
|
John Broderick (IND)
|
74
|
+2
|
T65
|
75
|
+3