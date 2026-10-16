McMeans Leads Cavaliers After Round One in GeorgiaMcMeans Leads Cavaliers After Round One in Georgia

McMeans Leads Cavaliers After Round One in Georgia

by Scott Fitzgerald

ALPHARETTA, Ga. – Making his UVA debut, third year Vaughn McMeans fired a 2-under, 70 in the first round of the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational to lead Virginia. It was the second-lowest score by any Cavalier this fall.

McMeans, a transfer from George Mason, carded five birdies, tied for the seventh-most of anyone in the 78-player field. He birdied three of his first five holes on the day and closed out with birdies on No. 14 and 15. He is in a tie for 16th on the individual leaderboard.

As team the Cavaliers totaled a 3-over, 291 its second lowest gross score of the fall. Virginia finds itself in 12th place, three strokes behind Duke. Clemson posted the low round of the day, combining for a 12-under 276, a one-shot lead over second place Georgia Southern. Both Oscar Holm-Bredkjaer (Clemson) and Gabriel Holtz (Clemson) have a hold on round one lead after a pair of 5-under, 67s.

The remaining four Cavaliers in the tournament were within two strokes of one another. Josh Duangmanee shot a 1-over, 73 while Mingbo Jiang and Michael Lee each were 2-over on the day to round out the Cavalier counting scores. Jiang matched McMeans with five birdiesand eagled his first hole of the day, a 542-yard par 5.

Virginia will be back on the course on Saturday (Oct. 17) with tee times at the Golf Club of Georgia beginning on No. 10 at 9:20 a.m.

Additional Notes

  • Fifth year John Broderick, also making his Cavalier debut, competed as an individual and posted a 2-over 74.
  • McMeans’ 2-under 70 matched lowest UVA score to par this season.

LEADERBOARD

PL

TEAM

RD1

TO PAR

1

Clemson

276

-12

2

Georgia Southern

277

-11

3

Northwestern

278

-10

T4

Southern California

281

-7

T4

Georgia Tech

281

-7

6

UCLA

282

-6

T7

Pepperdine

283

-5

T7

Charlotte

283

-5

9

Stanford

286

-2

10

Loyola Marymount

287

-1

11

Duke

288

E

12

Virginia

291

+3

13

Boston College

294

+6

14

UAB

299

+11

 

VIRGINIA

PL

PLAYER

RD1

TO PAR

T16

Vaughn McMeans

70

-2

T46

Josh Duangmanee

73

+1

T56

Mingbo Jiang

74

+2

T56

Michael Lee

74

+2

T56

John Broderick (IND)

74

+2

T65

Hugo Le Goff

75

+3

 

 