McMeans Leads Cavaliers After Round One in Georgia

ALPHARETTA, Ga. – Making his UVA debut, third year Vaughn McMeans fired a 2-under, 70 in the first round of the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational to lead Virginia. It was the second-lowest score by any Cavalier this fall.

McMeans, a transfer from George Mason, carded five birdies, tied for the seventh-most of anyone in the 78-player field. He birdied three of his first five holes on the day and closed out with birdies on No. 14 and 15. He is in a tie for 16th on the individual leaderboard.

As team the Cavaliers totaled a 3-over, 291 its second lowest gross score of the fall. Virginia finds itself in 12th place, three strokes behind Duke. Clemson posted the low round of the day, combining for a 12-under 276, a one-shot lead over second place Georgia Southern. Both Oscar Holm-Bredkjaer (Clemson) and Gabriel Holtz (Clemson) have a hold on round one lead after a pair of 5-under, 67s.

The remaining four Cavaliers in the tournament were within two strokes of one another. Josh Duangmanee shot a 1-over, 73 while Mingbo Jiang and Michael Lee each were 2-over on the day to round out the Cavalier counting scores. Jiang matched McMeans with five birdiesand eagled his first hole of the day, a 542-yard par 5.

Virginia will be back on the course on Saturday (Oct. 17) with tee times at the Golf Club of Georgia beginning on No. 10 at 9:20 a.m.

Additional Notes

Fifth year John Broderick, also making his Cavalier debut, competed as an individual and posted a 2-over 74.

McMeans’ 2-under 70 matched lowest UVA score to par this season.

LEADERBOARD

PL TEAM RD1 TO PAR 1 Clemson 276 -12 2 Georgia Southern 277 -11 3 Northwestern 278 -10 T4 Southern California 281 -7 T4 Georgia Tech 281 -7 6 UCLA 282 -6 T7 Pepperdine 283 -5 T7 Charlotte 283 -5 9 Stanford 286 -2 10 Loyola Marymount 287 -1 11 Duke 288 E 12 Virginia 291 +3 13 Boston College 294 +6 14 UAB 299 +11

VIRGINIA