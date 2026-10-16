Virginia Men and Women Place Second at Panorama Farms Invitational

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – To close out the 2026 regular season, the Virginia Men’s and Women’s cross country programs each placed second at the UVA-hosted Panorama Farms Invitational on Friday (Oct. 16). Gillian Bushee’s individual title headlined the meet while the No. 16 Cavalier women finished second as a team. First year Sean Gray led the UVA men to a second-place finish, crossing the finish line in third.

Post Farm with the Head Hoo ⚔️ #GoHoos https://t.co/GGotUFQO3I — Virginia Track & Field and Cross Country (@UVATFCC) October 16, 2026

In the women’s 6k, Bushee won with a time of 20:19.6, beating the field by eight seconds. UVA accounted for seven of the top 15 finishers as Stella Kermes (20:46.9) finished seventh, with Carly Wilkes (20:50.5) in eighth, Cate DeSousa (20:55.3) in 10th, Tatum David (21:10.9) in 11th, Tatum Olesen (21:16.0) in 12th and Elaina Pierce (21:21.6) in 15th. Virginia Tech, led by Brenda Jeptoo, claimed the team title with 20 points. UVA tallied 36 points to finish second, while Charlotte was a distant third with 118 points.

On the men’s side, UVA first year duo Gray (24:33.1) and Luke Hnatt (24:34.5) placed second and third in the 8k. Joining Gray and Hnatt in the top 15, Shane Brosnan ran a 24:46.4 to place 11th. The Cavalier trio of Brenden McMahon (25:06.4), Trent Daniels (25:08.0) and Henry Acorn (25:08.6) finished 18-19-20. Rounding out the Virginia runners in the top 25, Andrew Jones claimed 23rd with a time of 25:13.4. Virginia Tech, paced by individual winner George Couttie, won the team title with 31 points. UVA finished second with 51, ahead of Wingate in third with 75.

FROM INTERIM HEAD COACH TREVOR DUNBAR

“It was a good day out there with a lot of good competition. Credit to Virginia Tech for coming away with two wins, they really challenged us today. I am really proud of the fight that the UVA teams showed, highlighted on the women’s side by Gillian Bushee with her third career cross country victory in pretty dominant fashion as she pulled away in the last 800 meters. On the men’s side, we continued to be led by Sean Gray and Luke Hnatt. They have been phenomenal as first year guys, finishing third and fourth today. They are really showing experience beyond their years.”

PANORAMA FARMS INVITATIONAL

PANORAMA FARMS

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.

Men’s Team Results (8K)

Virginia Tech – 31 Virginia – 51 Wingate – 75 Norfolk State – 112 UMBC – 172 Charlotte – 185 American – 202 Marquette – 215 Delaware State – 256 Duquesne – 259 UNC-Asheville – 275 Loyola (Md.) – 367 VMI – 418

Women’s Team Results (6K)