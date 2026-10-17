Bradley’s Strike Pushes No. 18 Virginia Past Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Sophia Bradley chipped a shot in from six yards out with four minutes remaining on Friday (Oct. 16) as No. 18 Virginia (8-3-2, 4-3-0 ACC) defeated Virginia Tech (6-4-4, 2-3-1 ACC) by a score of 1-0 in the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash matchup.

GOALS

86’ – Sophia Bradley (Ella Carter)

HOW IT HAPPENED

The teams battled through the first 85 minutes with neither team able to capitalize on the chances afforded, including multiple shots turned away by the woodwork for both sides.



In the 86th minute, the Cavaliers broke through on a goal from Sophia Bradley. Virginia played ball to Ella Carter who picked the ball up on the run down the left side of the box. As she approached the end line, Carter cut in and sent the ball in to Sophia Bradley who chipped it up and in from the top of the six.

NOTES ON THE GAME

With the win, Virginia improved to 26-4-2 in the overall series with Virginia Tech.

The goal was the second game-winning goal in a row from Sophia Bradley who also hit the winner at SMU.

Virginia picked up a point in the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash with the win and the overall score sits tied at 1.5 to 1.5 following the match.

FROM HEAD COACH STEVE SWANSON

“It was great to see us win the game and get three points in the ACC. This is a tough place to play; any place in the ACC is a tough place to play, but this in particular because it’s a rivalry game. We weren’t as sharp as we normally are and didn’t have many shots on frame. Defensively, we held. It became a transition game for a bit there which is to their advantage. We bent, but we didn’t break and got the goal at the end. I’m proud of the team. We showed a lot of resilience and grit.”



UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS

Virginia returns to action at home next week with a contest against Clemson on Thursday (Oct. 22). Kick is set for 7 p.m. at Klöckner Stadium.