Cavaliers Suffer 3-0 Defeat at Duke

DURHAM, N.C. – Down to 10 men for the entirety of the second half, the Cavaliers could not overcome an early 2-0 deficit on Friday night (Oct. 16). Virginia (7-6-1, 3-3 ACC) fell to Duke (7-8, 1-5 ACC) by a score of 3-0 at Koskinen Stadium.

Goals (Assist)

19’ Duke – Arbib (Ottley)

38’ Duke – Ottley (Congleton)

74’ Duke – Wolf

Virginia was on the front foot early and threatened to open the scoring after Marco Dos Santos created a dangerous early chance. However, Duke opened the scoring just prior to the 20-minute mark and doubled their advantage in the 38th as Jack Ottley was involved in both Blue Devil goals in the first half.

Two minutes before the end of the opening half, Isaac Mwakutuya was shown a second yellow card putting UVA at a man disadvantage for the remainder of the match.

Duke extended its lead in the 74th minute when Jonah Wolf scored from a free kick just outside the Virginia penalty area. UVA’s Chase Duke was shown a straight red card in the closing minute of the game to bring Virginia down to just nine men.

Additional Notes:

Virginia suffered its first shutout defeat of the season

UVA was shown its fifth and sixth red cards of the season, the most in NCAA Division I

The Cavaliers fall to 43-42-11 in the all-time series with Duke

UVA was outshot 14-6 on the night

Caleb Tunks made six saves in goal

Duke took seven corners compared to Virginia’s three

Up Next:

The Cavaliers will be back in action on Saturday (Oct. 24) when they travel to Syracuse. Kickoff from SU Soccer Stadium is set for 1 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).