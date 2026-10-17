Duangmanee Fires Season Low on Day Two GC of GA CollegiateDuangmanee Fires Season Low on Day Two GC of GA Collegiate

Duangmanee Fires Season Low on Day Two GC of GA Collegiate

by Scott Fitzgerald

ALPHARETTA, Ga. – Josh Duangmanee had only one blemish on his scorecard on the second day of the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational. The fourth year posted a 4-under, 68 and jumped 32 spots on the individual leaderboard.

Duangmanee tallied five birdies on Saturday including two in his final three holes to card the lowest 18-hole score by a Cavalier this season. Only two other players in the 78-person field had a better score in the second round. In collegiate competition, Duangmanee now has 23 rounds in the 60s dating back to the 2023.

Georgia Southern took control of the overall lead with a 3-under 288 and holds a three-stroke advantage over Georgia Tech. After a 7-under 65 on Saturday, Carson Looney (Duke) is on top of the individual leaderboard with a three-stroke edge on Oscar Holm-Bredkjaer (Clemson).

Cavalier third year Vaughn McMeans remains in the top 25 after a 1-over 73 on Saturday. He made three birdies and sits in a tie for 22nd place. First year Mingbo Jiang also turned in a 1-over 73 and Michael Lee posted his second consecutive 74 to round out the Cavalier scorers.

As a team, the Cavaliers combined for an even-par, 288, a three-stroke improvement from their Friday total and second lowest single round score of the fall.

Virginia will play the third and final round on Sunday (Oct. 18) with tee times at the Golf Club of Georgia beginning at 7:50 a.m.

LEADERBOARD

PL

TEAM

RD1

RD2

TOTAL

TO PAR

1

Georgia Southern

277

285

562

-14

2

Georgia Tech

281

284

565

-11

3

Southern California

281

285

566

-10

4

Pepperdine

283

284

567

-9

5

Northwestern

278

292

570

-6

T6

Clemson

276

296

572

-4

T6

Duke

288

284

572

-4

T6

Charlotte

283

289

572

-4

9

Stanford

286

287

573

-3

10

Loyola Marymount

287

287

574

-2

11

UCLA

282

295

577

+1

12

Virginia

291

288

579

+3

13

Boston College

294

291

585

+9

14

UAB

299

292

591

+15

 VIRGINIA

PL

PLAYER

RD1

RD2

TO PAR

T14

Josh Duangmanee

73

68

-3

T22

Vaughn McMeans

70

73

-2

T48

Mingbo Jiang

74

73

+1

T57

Michael Lee

74

74

+4

72

John Broderick (IND)

74

78

+8

T73

Hugo Le Goff

75

78

+6

 