Duangmanee Fires Season Low on Day Two GC of GA Collegiate

ALPHARETTA, Ga. – Josh Duangmanee had only one blemish on his scorecard on the second day of the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational. The fourth year posted a 4-under, 68 and jumped 32 spots on the individual leaderboard.

Duangmanee tallied five birdies on Saturday including two in his final three holes to card the lowest 18-hole score by a Cavalier this season. Only two other players in the 78-person field had a better score in the second round. In collegiate competition, Duangmanee now has 23 rounds in the 60s dating back to the 2023.

Georgia Southern took control of the overall lead with a 3-under 288 and holds a three-stroke advantage over Georgia Tech. After a 7-under 65 on Saturday, Carson Looney (Duke) is on top of the individual leaderboard with a three-stroke edge on Oscar Holm-Bredkjaer (Clemson).

Cavalier third year Vaughn McMeans remains in the top 25 after a 1-over 73 on Saturday. He made three birdies and sits in a tie for 22nd place. First year Mingbo Jiang also turned in a 1-over 73 and Michael Lee posted his second consecutive 74 to round out the Cavalier scorers.

As a team, the Cavaliers combined for an even-par, 288, a three-stroke improvement from their Friday total and second lowest single round score of the fall.

Virginia will play the third and final round on Sunday (Oct. 18) with tee times at the Golf Club of Georgia beginning at 7:50 a.m.

LEADERBOARD

PL TEAM RD1 RD2 TOTAL TO PAR 1 Georgia Southern 277 285 562 -14 2 Georgia Tech 281 284 565 -11 3 Southern California 281 285 566 -10 4 Pepperdine 283 284 567 -9 5 Northwestern 278 292 570 -6 T6 Clemson 276 296 572 -4 T6 Duke 288 284 572 -4 T6 Charlotte 283 289 572 -4 9 Stanford 286 287 573 -3 10 Loyola Marymount 287 287 574 -2 11 UCLA 282 295 577 +1 12 Virginia 291 288 579 +3 13 Boston College 294 291 585 +9 14 UAB 299 292 591 +15

VIRGINIA