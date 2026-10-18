Cavaliers Post Best Score in Final Round

ALPHARETTA, Ga. – Virginia jumped up three spots on the team leaderboard to finish ninth at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational. The Cavaliers turned in their best round of the fall, a 2-under 286 on Sunday (Oct. 18).

The 286 posted by the Cavaliers was the fourth-lowest final round score among the 14 teams competing. Host Georgia Tech (16-under, 848) was able to rally for the team victory, edging Georgia Southern by a stroke. Duke’s Carson Looney earned medalist honors, finishing the tournament at 10-under, 206 (69-65-77).

Second year Michael Lee had the lowest round of the day for the Cavaliers with a 2-under, 70. It was his lowest round of the fall and 12th round under par as a Cavalier. Lee and first year Mingbo Jiang finished in a tie for 27th on the individual leaderboard after 54-hole total of 218 (+2).

Vaughn McMeans and Josh Duangmanee both tied for 15th place in the tournament. McMeans, competing this weekend for the first time as Cavalier, shot an even-par 72 on the final day. His Sunday was highlighted by an eagle on No. 12, his third hole of the day, a 374-yard par 4. McMeans was the only player to eagle the hole over the three-day competition. After a 4-under 68 on Saturday, Duangmanee turned in a final round score of 74 (+2).

Virginia will play its final tournament of the fall at Steelwood Country Club in Loxley Ala. (Oct. 31 – Nov. 1).

ADDITIONAL NOTES

McMeans totaled 13 birdies over three rounds, tied for the fourth-most in the 78-player field.

Dating back to last year at George Mason, McMeans has finished in the top 15 in six-straight tournaments.

Hugo Le Goff parred 38 of his 54 holes played, tied for the second most of anyone in the field.

LEADERBOARD

PL PLAYER RD1 RD2 RD3 TOTAL TO PAR 1 Georgia Tech 281 284 283 848 -16 2 Georgia Southern 277 285 287 849 -15 3 Southern California 281 285 284 850 -14 4 Pepperdine 283 284 286 853 -11 5 Clemson 276 296 284 856 -8 6 Stanford 286 287 285 858 -6 7 Duke 288 284 287 859 -5 8 Charlotte 283 289 288 860 -4 9 Virginia 291 288 286 865 +1 10 Northwestern 278 292 298 868 +4 11 UCLA 282 295 294 871 +7 12 Loyola Marymount 287 287 302 876 +12 13 Boston College 294 291 301 886 +22 14 UAB 299 292 301 892 +28

VIRGINIA