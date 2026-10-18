Cavaliers Post Best Score in Final RoundCavaliers Post Best Score in Final Round

Cavaliers Post Best Score in Final Round

by Scott Fitzgerald

ALPHARETTA, Ga. – Virginia jumped up three spots on the team leaderboard to finish ninth at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational. The Cavaliers turned in their best round of the fall, a 2-under 286 on Sunday (Oct. 18).

The 286 posted by the Cavaliers was the fourth-lowest final round score among the 14 teams competing. Host Georgia Tech (16-under, 848) was able to rally for the team victory, edging Georgia Southern by a stroke. Duke’s Carson Looney earned medalist honors, finishing the tournament at 10-under, 206 (69-65-77).

Second year Michael Lee had the lowest round of the day for the Cavaliers with a 2-under, 70. It was his lowest round of the fall and 12th round under par as a Cavalier. Lee and first year Mingbo Jiang finished in a tie for 27th on the individual leaderboard after 54-hole total of 218 (+2).

Vaughn McMeans and Josh Duangmanee both tied for 15th place in the tournament. McMeans, competing this weekend for the first time as Cavalier, shot an even-par 72 on the final day. His Sunday was highlighted by an eagle on No. 12, his third hole of the day, a 374-yard par 4. McMeans was the only player to eagle the hole over the three-day competition. After a 4-under 68 on Saturday, Duangmanee turned in a final round score of 74 (+2).

Virginia will play its final tournament of the fall at Steelwood Country Club in Loxley Ala. (Oct. 31 – Nov. 1).

ADDITIONAL NOTES

  • McMeans totaled 13 birdies over three rounds, tied for the fourth-most in the 78-player field.
  • Dating back to last year at George Mason, McMeans has finished in the top 15 in six-straight tournaments.
  • Hugo Le Goff parred 38 of his 54 holes played, tied for the second most of anyone in the field.

LEADERBOARD

PL

PLAYER

RD1

RD2

RD3

TOTAL

TO PAR

1

Georgia Tech

281

284

283

848

-16

2

Georgia Southern

277

285

287

849

-15

3

Southern California

281

285

284

850

-14

4

Pepperdine

283

284

286

853

-11

5

Clemson

276

296

284

856

-8

6

Stanford

286

287

285

858

-6

7

Duke

288

284

287

859

-5

8

Charlotte

283

289

288

860

-4

9

Virginia

291

288

286

865

+1

10

Northwestern

278

292

298

868

+4

11

UCLA

282

295

294

871

+7

12

Loyola Marymount

287

287

302

876

+12

13

Boston College

294

291

301

886

+22

14

UAB

299

292

301

892

+28

 

VIRGINIA

PL

PLAYER

RD1

RD2

RD3

TOTAL

TO PAR

T15

Josh Duangmanee

73

68

74

215

-1

T15

Vaughn McMeans

70

73

72

215

-1

T27

Mingbo Jiang

74

73

71

218

+2

T27

Michael Lee

74

74

70

218

+2

T66

John Broderick (IND)

74

78

73

225

+9

T72

Hugo Le Goff

75

78

73

226

+10

 

 

 