Cavaliers Post Best Score in Final Round

ALPHARETTA, Ga. – Virginia jumped up three spots on the team leaderboard to finish ninth at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational. The Cavaliers turned in their best round of the fall, a 2-under 286 on Sunday (Oct. 18).
The 286 posted by the Cavaliers was the fourth-lowest final round score among the 14 teams competing. Host Georgia Tech (16-under, 848) was able to rally for the team victory, edging Georgia Southern by a stroke. Duke’s Carson Looney earned medalist honors, finishing the tournament at 10-under, 206 (69-65-77).
Second year Michael Lee had the lowest round of the day for the Cavaliers with a 2-under, 70. It was his lowest round of the fall and 12th round under par as a Cavalier. Lee and first year Mingbo Jiang finished in a tie for 27th on the individual leaderboard after 54-hole total of 218 (+2).
Vaughn McMeans and Josh Duangmanee both tied for 15th place in the tournament. McMeans, competing this weekend for the first time as Cavalier, shot an even-par 72 on the final day. His Sunday was highlighted by an eagle on No. 12, his third hole of the day, a 374-yard par 4. McMeans was the only player to eagle the hole over the three-day competition. After a 4-under 68 on Saturday, Duangmanee turned in a final round score of 74 (+2).
Virginia will play its final tournament of the fall at Steelwood Country Club in Loxley Ala. (Oct. 31 – Nov. 1).
ADDITIONAL NOTES
- McMeans totaled 13 birdies over three rounds, tied for the fourth-most in the 78-player field.
- Dating back to last year at George Mason, McMeans has finished in the top 15 in six-straight tournaments.
- Hugo Le Goff parred 38 of his 54 holes played, tied for the second most of anyone in the field.
LEADERBOARD
|
PL
|
PLAYER
|
RD1
|
RD2
|
RD3
|
TOTAL
|
TO PAR
|
1
|
Georgia Tech
|
281
|
284
|
283
|
848
|
-16
|
2
|
Georgia Southern
|
277
|
285
|
287
|
849
|
-15
|
3
|
Southern California
|
281
|
285
|
284
|
850
|
-14
|
4
|
Pepperdine
|
283
|
284
|
286
|
853
|
-11
|
5
|
Clemson
|
276
|
296
|
284
|
856
|
-8
|
6
|
Stanford
|
286
|
287
|
285
|
858
|
-6
|
7
|
Duke
|
288
|
284
|
287
|
859
|
-5
|
8
|
Charlotte
|
283
|
289
|
288
|
860
|
-4
|
9
|
Virginia
|
291
|
288
|
286
|
865
|
+1
|
10
|
Northwestern
|
278
|
292
|
298
|
868
|
+4
|
11
|
UCLA
|
282
|
295
|
294
|
871
|
+7
|
12
|
Loyola Marymount
|
287
|
287
|
302
|
876
|
+12
|
13
|
Boston College
|
294
|
291
|
301
|
886
|
+22
|
14
|
UAB
|
299
|
292
|
301
|
892
|
+28
VIRGINIA
|
PL
|
PLAYER
|
RD1
|
RD2
|
RD3
|
TOTAL
|
TO PAR
|
T15
|
73
|
68
|
74
|
215
|
-1
|
T15
|
70
|
73
|
72
|
215
|
-1
|
T27
|
74
|
73
|
71
|
218
|
+2
|
T27
|
74
|
74
|
70
|
218
|
+2
|
T66
|
John Broderick (IND)
|
74
|
78
|
73
|
225
|
+9
|
T72
|
75
|
78
|
73
|
226
|
+10