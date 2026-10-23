Virginia Closes Fall Exhibition Slate at The Dish against JMU

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Virginia’s fall baseball exhibition slate comes to a close this weekend as the Cavaliers host James Madison at Disharoon Park on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. and admission is free.

The Hoos’ matchup with the Dukes will be its fourth against an outside opponent and first since on October 4 at Virginia Tech. Virginia also hosted Gardner-Webb and Georgetown at The Dish earlier this fall.

Last week, the Cavaliers split into Team Orange and Team Navy for the Fall World Series, with Orange picking up a three-game sweep. Serigne Sarré, Colton Guillot and Christian Lucarelli had a trio of shutdown performances on the mound while Guillot, Antonio Perrotta and Will Broderick all launched homers in the series.

Virginia last faced James Madison last season, falling to the Dukes 8-7. The Cavaliers will also host JMU at Disharoon Park this spring on March 17. This season, the Dukes return their top four hitters - Clay Thompson, Reece Moody, Kyle Langley and Cameron Aycock - and their top pitcher, Tyler Lutz.

GAMEDAY INFO

Admission is free to Saturday’s exhibition at Disharoon Park. Gates will open one hour prior to first pitch.

Parking is free and available on a first come, first served basis in the JPJ South lot, JPJ West lot, and the JPJ Parking Garage.

Concessions will be open inside Disharoon Park.

NOTING THE HOOS