Virginia Closes Fall Exhibition Slate at The Dish against JMU

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Virginia’s fall baseball exhibition slate comes to a close this weekend as the Cavaliers host James Madison at Disharoon Park on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. and admission is free.
The Hoos’ matchup with the Dukes will be its fourth against an outside opponent and first since on October 4 at Virginia Tech. Virginia also hosted Gardner-Webb and Georgetown at The Dish earlier this fall.
Last week, the Cavaliers split into Team Orange and Team Navy for the Fall World Series, with Orange picking up a three-game sweep. Serigne Sarré, Colton Guillot and Christian Lucarelli had a trio of shutdown performances on the mound while Guillot, Antonio Perrotta and Will Broderick all launched homers in the series.
Virginia last faced James Madison last season, falling to the Dukes 8-7. The Cavaliers will also host JMU at Disharoon Park this spring on March 17. This season, the Dukes return their top four hitters - Clay Thompson, Reece Moody, Kyle Langley and Cameron Aycock - and their top pitcher, Tyler Lutz.
GAMEDAY INFO
- Admission is free to Saturday’s exhibition at Disharoon Park. Gates will open one hour prior to first pitch.
- Parking is free and available on a first come, first served basis in the JPJ South lot, JPJ West lot, and the JPJ Parking Garage.
- Concessions will be open inside Disharoon Park.
NOTING THE HOOS
- Virginia announced its 2027 baseball schedule last week. The schedule features 31 home games at Disharoon Park and 21 games against 2026 NCAA Tournament teams.
- Virginia came in at No. 16 in D1Baseball’s Top 100 program rankings last week. The Cavaliers were also ranked as the No. 3 overall program in the ACC.
- Third-year outfielder Sal Mineo was recently named as one of ten breakout juniors by Baseball America. The Delaware transfer slashed .304/.410/.447 with eight doubles, seven homers and 16 stolen bases for the Blue Hens last season.
- A trio of second-year right-handed pitchers rank among D1Baseball’s top 100 prospects for the 2027 and 2028 MLB Drafts. Draft-eligible sophomore John Paone is No. 79 on the 2027 list, while Noah Yoder ranks No. 52 and Christian Lucarelli No. 96 among prospects for the 2028 draft.