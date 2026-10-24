Virginia Earns a Point in 1-1 Draw at Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Sami Oulouheu gave the Cavaliers an early lead, but a goal just before the halftime whistle leveled the score as Virginia (7-6-2, 3-3-1 ACC) tied Syracuse (7-6-2, 1-4-2 ACC) on Saturday afternoon (Oct. 24) at SU Soccer Stadium.

Goals (Assist)

17’ Virginia – Oulouheu (Smith)

41’ Syracuse – Rodriguez (Scott)

Virginia opened the scoring 17 minutes into the game when AJ Smith won a midfield duel and held up play beautifully before finding Oulouheu on the left side who shielded off a defender and netted the opening goal. Syracuse would level the score just four minutes before halftime when Bryson Rodriguez headed in a cross sent in from the right side of the penalty area.

Both teams registered three shot attempts with two on goal in the opening half. The Cavaliers were outshot 6-3 in a second half that saw Caleb Tunks collect three of his four saves on the day. Virginia defended well in its own penalty area to close out the game as the Cavaliers faced five second-half corner kicks.

Additional Notes:

Sami Oulouheu scored his third goal of the season and fifth of his career

AJ Smith registered his third assist on the season

Smith ranks second on the team with 17 points (7g, 3a) this season

Virginia is 6-2-4 in the all-time series with Syracuse

The Cavaliers are unbeaten against Syracuse in their last five meetings

Syracuse took nine shots to Virginia’s six

The Orange placed five shots on target compared to UVA’s four

Up Next:

The Cavaliers will be back in action on Friday (Oct. 30) when they host Pitt for senior day. Kickoff from Klöckner Stadium is set for 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).