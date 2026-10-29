Cavaliers Head to Steelwood Country Club for Final Fall Competition

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia men's golf will close out its fall schedule with the Steelwood Collegiate Invitational, hosted by the University of South Alabama. This will be the first time the Cavaliers compete at the Steelwood Country Club in Loxley, Alabama.

Third year transfer Vaughn McMeans will return in his second competition as a Cavalier. He tied for fifteenth with teammate Josh Duangmanee in his debut, on October 16th-18th at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational, with a 1-under, 215 (70-73-72). First year Mingbo Jiang and second year Michael Lee will play after their strongest performances of the season at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational, both turning in a 2-over, 218 (74-73-71 and 74-74-70 , respectively).

First years Jager Pain and Hugo Le Goff will also play in the Steelwood Collegiate invitational for the Cavaliers, while Fall 2026 walk-on third year Fritz Smith will make his debut as an individual competitor.

UVA in the Rankings

Golf Channel (Preseason) – No. 23

Golfweek (Preseason) – No. 26

Cavalier Lineup

Vaughn McMeans

Jager Pain

Mingbo Jiang

Hugo Le Goff

Michael Lee

Fritz Smith (Individual)

Steelwood Collegiate Invitational (Oct.31-Nov.1)

Live Scoring: https://scoreboard.clippd.com/tournaments/246637/scoring/team

Format – 54 hole medal play tournament: 36 holes on Saturday and 18 holes on Sunday. 15 teams with 5 players competing for each. Players will ride carts on Saturday and walk the course on Sunday.

The Field (Bushnell/Golfweek DI Coaches' Poll - October 16)

#1 Auburn

#16 Georgia Tech

Iowa State

Kansas State*

Kennessaw State

Maryland

Memphis

Mississippi State*

Nebraska

Rice

Rutgers

South Alabama

Texas A&M*

Virginia

Virginia Tech

*Receiving votes in latest GCAA Poll

The Course

Steelwood Country Club – Championship Course (7,096 yards, par 72), Loxley, Ala.

The Steelwood Country Club's Championship Course was designed by 1976 U.S. Open Champion Jerry Pate. It was built in 1997, and features numerous elevation changes and fairway undulations to challenge players. The award-winning course meanders through rolling hills, dense hadwood forests, and natural wetlands. More than one third of the course, including the 18th hole, offers panoramic views of the pristine Steelwood Lake.