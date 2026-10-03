Virginia’s Late Rally Falls Short Against Virginia Tech

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Marco Dos Santos’ late penalty gave his team life with 10 minutes to play but despite creating multiple chances in front of goal, Virginia (4-5-1, 2-2 ACC) fell to Virginia Tech (6-3-1, 3-1-1 ACC) by a sore of 2-1 on Friday night (Oct. 2) at Klöckner Stadium.

Goals (Assist)

11’ VT – Ruiz-Mateos (Chan, Belatrache)

24’ VT – Hamel

80’ Virginia – Dos Santos (Pen)

Virginia Tech controlled the lion’s share of possession in the early going and capitalized with a goal in the 11th minute scored by Alvaro Ruiz-Mateos. The Cavaliers worked their way back into the possession battle and created dangerous changes in front of goal, but Virginia Tech doubled its advantage in the 24th minute when Luke Hamel scored off a spectacular curling strike from outside the penalty area.

At the end of the first half, Virginia created a golden chance to half the deficit when Marco Dos Santos fired a ball through the six-yard box which found the foot of Parker Sloan. His tap-in attempt was denied by spectacular effort from the Tech goalkeeper. Caleb Tunks made a career-high seven saves on the night including a pair of important stops on breakaway chances for the Hokies.

The Cavaliers pulled a goal back when Marco Dos Santos converted from the penalty spot in the 80th minute. With just over two minutes to play, the ball fell to Brendan Lambe inside the penalty area whose close-range attempt was once again met by the hand of an outstretched Tech goalkeeper.

Additional Notes:

Marco Dos Santos scored his fifth goal of the season to set a single-season career high

Caleb Tunks made a career-high seven saves

Both teams took 15 shots on the night

Seven of Virginia’s 10 shots landed on frame

Virginia took six corner kicks to Virginia Tech’s five

The Hokies were whistled for 16 fouls to Virginia’s five

Virginia falls to 44-7-7 in the all-time series with Virginia Tech

UVA suffers its first defeat to the Hokies since 2021, a 2-1 loss at Thompson Field

The Smithfield Commonwealth Clash

The Smithfield Commonwealth Clash, originally called the Commonwealth Challenge (2005-2007), has been a part of the UVA-Virginia Tech rivalry since 2014. It is an all-sports, points-based program with the Commonwealth Clash trophy presented to the winning school each year for its dominance in head-to-head competitions.

With this result, Virginia Tech takes a 1-0 lead in the season-long competition.

Up Next:

The Cavaliers will be back in action on Tuesday (Oct. 6) when they host Queens. Kickoff from Klöckner Stadium is set for 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).