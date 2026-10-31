Cavaliers in Sixth After 36 Holes at Steelwood CC

LOXLEY, Ala. – The Virginia men’s golf team put together its two best rounds of the fall on day one of the Steelwood Collegiate Invitational on Saturday (Oct. 31). UVA currently sits in sixth place after 36 holes of play.

First year Jager Pain is tied for seventh place on the individual leaderboard at 9-under (68-67). His second-round score of 67 was tied for the second lowest of any player in the field and the lowest by a Cavalier this fall. Pain enters the third and final round on Sunday three strokes off the lead.

Vaughn McMeans stayed in the red numbers in his first two rounds. He is 3-under after shooting an even par 72 in the morning session and a 69 in the afternoon. The third year is tied for 23rd and eyeing his second-straight top 20 finish in as many starts.

The Cavaliers turned in overall scores of 280 (-8) and 282 (-6), in rounds one and two, respectively. The rounds were the two best of 11 played this fall. Auburn has a commanding 12-stroke lead over second place Georgia Tech on the team leaderboard. The Cavaliers enter the third round five strokes out of third place. Albert Hansson (Georgia Tech) and Oliver Toyer (Kansas State) are tied for the individual lead at 12-under.

First year Mingbo Jiang and second year Michael Lee are tied for 38th at 1-under after both posted a 70 in the first round and 73 in the second. Jiang eagled No. 18, a 535-yard par 5.

The Cavaliers will play their final 18 holes of the fall on Sunday (Nov. 1) with tee times beginning at 9 a.m.

LEADERBOARD

PL. TEAM RD1 RD2 TOTAL TO PAR 1 Auburn 269 272 541 -35 2 Georgia Tech 272 281 553 -23 T3 Mississippi State 271 286 557 -19 T3 Texas A&M 277 280 557 -19 5 Virginia Tech 282 278 560 -16 6 Virginia 280 282 562 -14 7 Kansas State 274 289 563 -13 8 Rutgers 281 283 564 -12 9 Maryland 282 284 566 -10 10 Kennesaw State 287 282 569 -7 T11 Memphis 284 289 573 -3 T11 South Alabama 285 288 573 -3 13 Rice 289 297 586 +10 14 Iowa State 282 306 588 +12 15 Nebraska 297 298 595 +19

VIRGINIA



