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Cavaliers in Sixth After 36 Holes at Steelwood CCCavaliers in Sixth After 36 Holes at Steelwood CC

Cavaliers in Sixth After 36 Holes at Steelwood CC

by Scott Fitzgerald

LOXLEY, Ala. – The Virginia men’s golf team put together its two best rounds of the fall on day one of the Steelwood Collegiate Invitational on Saturday (Oct. 31). UVA currently sits in sixth place after 36 holes of play.

First year Jager Pain is tied for seventh place on the individual leaderboard at 9-under (68-67). His second-round score of 67 was tied for the second lowest of any player in the field and the lowest by a Cavalier this fall. Pain enters the third and final round on Sunday three strokes off the lead.

Vaughn McMeans stayed in the red numbers in his first two rounds. He is 3-under after shooting an even par 72 in the morning session and a 69 in the afternoon. The third year is tied for 23rd and eyeing his second-straight top 20 finish in as many starts.

The Cavaliers turned in overall scores of 280 (-8) and 282 (-6), in rounds one and two, respectively. The rounds were the two best of 11 played this fall. Auburn has a commanding 12-stroke lead over second place Georgia Tech on the team leaderboard. The Cavaliers enter the third round five strokes out of third place. Albert Hansson (Georgia Tech) and Oliver Toyer (Kansas State) are tied for the individual lead at 12-under.

First year Mingbo Jiang and second year Michael Lee are tied for 38th at 1-under after both posted a 70 in the first round and 73 in the second. Jiang eagled No. 18, a 535-yard par 5.

The Cavaliers will play their final 18 holes of the fall on Sunday (Nov. 1) with tee times beginning at 9 a.m.

LEADERBOARD

PL.

TEAM

RD1

RD2

TOTAL

TO PAR

1

Auburn

269

272

541

-35

2

Georgia Tech

272

281

553

-23

T3

Mississippi State

271

286

557

-19

T3

Texas A&M

277

280

557

-19

5

Virginia Tech

282

278

560

-16

6

Virginia

280

282

562

-14

7

Kansas State

274

289

563

-13

8

Rutgers

281

283

564

-12

9

Maryland

282

284

566

-10

10

Kennesaw State

287

282

569

-7

T11

Memphis

284

289

573

-3

T11

South Alabama

285

288

573

-3

13

Rice

289

297

586

+10

14

Iowa State

282

306

588

+12

15

Nebraska

297

298

595

+19

VIRGINIA

PL.

TEAM

RD1

RD2

TOTAL

TO PAR

T7

Jager Pain

68

67

135

-9

T23

Vaughn McMeans

72

69

141

-3

T38

Mingbo Jiang

70

73

143

-1

T38

Michael Lee

70

73

143

-1

T59

Hugo Le Goff

74

73

147

+3

84

Fritz Smith (IND)

89

77

166

+22

 