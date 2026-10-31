Virginia Battles No. 18 Pitt to Scoreless Draw

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s soccer team (7-6-3, 3-3-2 ACC) battled to a scoreless stalemate with No. 18 Pitt (9-4-3, 4-2-2 ACC) on the final day of the regular season Friday night (Oct. 30) at Klöckner Stadium.

The Cavaliers outshot the Panthers 7-3 in the opening half with each team placing one attempt on target. Sami Oulouheu had the best chance to put the Cavaliers ahead in the opening half testing the Pitt goalkeeper after Marco Dos Santos laid a ball off to him in the penalty area.

In the second half, Virginia outshot the Panthers 11-7 and forced Pitt into four saves. The Cavaliers poured on the pressure in the final 15 minutes as Brendan Lambe and Oulouheu each created multiple quality scoring chances in the penalty area, but Virginia could not find the finishing touch.

Caleb Tunks was excellent in goal for the Cavaliers making four saves on the night including a diving effort in the 60th minute as well as an important stop in the in the final five minutes of action.

What They Said:

“We knew this was going to be a tough game against a difficult opponent, and that if there was a winner it was going to be a one-goal game. I do think we had the better of the chances and we just needed to get more out of some of those counters where we are dribbling in the box and get some more out of those cutbacks. Defensively, our guys played very well. Most teams don’t have possession against this team the way we did and that’s a staple of what we want to do…So, we just get ready [for the ACC Men’s Soccer Championship].” – Head Coach George Gelnovatch

“We didn’t get the result that we wanted tonight. We wanted to win this game, but overall we had a solid performance. It was solid back there. We just missed the goal, and I think if we can build on this, the next game we are going to be better. So, we need to take the performance overall and build on it.” – Sebastian Pop

Additional Notes:

Virginia kept its fifth clean sheet of the season

Caleb Tunks made four saves in goal

The Cavaliers were held scoreless for just the second time in 2026

Virginia is 11-5-3 all time against Pitt

The Cavaliers have suffered just one defeat in their last seven meetings with Pitt

Virginia is 1-1-2 against opponents ranked in the Top-25 this season

The Cavaliers outshot The Panthers by a margin of 18-10 on the night

Virginia placed five of their 18 shots on target

Nine Cavaliers played the full 90 minutes (Tunks, Sloan, Martinez, Lambe, Oulouheu, Pop, Tandjigora, Akwaboah, Dos Santos)

Sami Oulouheu led all players with six shots, placing two on frame

Up Next:

The ACC Men’s Soccer Championship is set to begin Wednesday (Nov. 4). Seeding for the tournament will be announced tonight (Oct. 30) at following the Cal-Stanford game set to kickoff at 9 p.m.