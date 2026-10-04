No. 15 Cavaliers Down Syracuse 4-0 On Senior Night

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Cavaliers’ offense was in control on Saturday (Oct. 13) at Klöckner Stadium as No. 15 Virginia (6-2-2, 2-2-0 ACC) defeated Syracuse (4-6-2, 1-4-0 ACC) by a score of 4-0 on Senior Night.

GOALS

9’ – UVA: Gio Canali (Ella Carter)

80’ – UVA: Aniyah Collier (Addison Halpern)

84’ – UVA: Jordyn Hardeman (unassisted)

85’ – UVA: Jordyn Hardeman (penalty kick)

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Hoos came out firing early and converted in the ninth minute with a header from Gio Canali. Ella Carter’s service off the corner was perfectly placed at the middle of the six for the finish from the Cavalier forward.



Virginia found its second goal in the 80th minute off the foot of Aniyah Collier. Addison Halpern picked off a pass near midfield and took off in transition. Collier ran with her out wide on the left and Halpern slipped the ball ahead to her. Collier picked up the ball in stride and struck from the corner of the six for the 2-0 lead.



The Hoos would add two more goals in the span of less than two minutes with a left-footed strike from Jordyn Hardeman in the 84th minute and a penalty kick from Hardeman following a Syracuse hand ball in the 85th minute.

NOTES ON THE GAME

Gio Canali’s goal was her third this season and first since returning from the U20 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Addison Halpern has now factored into a goal in 8-of-10 matches played this season with her assist.

Aniyah Collier has scored three goals this season and twice in ACC play for the Hoos.

Jordyn Hardeman’s brace was her first of her career as she scored twice in under two minutes.

FROM HEAD COACH STEVE SWANSON

“We had a chance to really break it open in the first 10 minutes, but it was great to see Gio get her goal. I don’t think people appreciate how hard it is to go overseas for four weeks and play in a World Cup and come back to reintegrate. She looked more like herself tonight. She was active tonight and very impactful on both sides of the ball.”



On the senior class

“They’re an amazing group. It’s hard not to get emotional talking about that group. You see all the sacrifice in their time here. On one hand it’s hard because it’s in the middle of the season and you have a long way to go, but you want to five them their tribute and let them know how much you appreciate them. I think that came through from the team and we had fans show them that tonight as well. They’re an amazing group and have been tremendous players, leaders and role models for the University of Virginia.”



UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS

Virginia heads out on the road this next week for a pair of ACC contests at No. 12 Notre Dame on Thursday (Oct. 8) and at SMU (Oct. 11).