Virginia to Make 15 Appearances on ESPN Networks in 2026-27

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – ESPN and the ACC announced Tuesday (Oct. 6) the television schedule for the 2026-27 women’s basketball season. Virginia will appear on the ESPN family of networks 15 times throughout the campaign.

Virginia’s first of two meetings with Virginia Tech (Jan. 10) is set to air on the CW. All ACC women’s basketball games distributed by the CW will also stream live on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited subscription. All ACC games not selected to linear networks will be streamed on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).

The Cavaliers are set to embark on their first season under head coach Aaron Roussell who arrives at John Paul Jones after leading Richmond to three consecutive NCAA tournament appearances.

Led by first-team All-ACC point guard Kymora Johnson, who returns for her fourth season at Virginia, the Cavaliers will look to return to postseason play after becoming the first-ever team to reach the Sweet 16 after playing in the First Four.

Full Schedule:

Date Opponent Time Network Monday, Nov. 2 vs UMES 6 p.m. ACCNX Thursday, Nov. 5 at Davidson 7 p.m. TBD Sunday, Nov. 8 vs William & Mary 2 p.m. ACCNX Wednesday, Nov. 11 vs Drexel 6 p.m. ACCNX Sunday, Nov. 15 at Old Dominion 2 p.m. TBD Thursday, Nov. 19 vs James Madison 6 p.m. ACC Network Monday, Nov. 23 vs Oklahoma (Jacksonville, Fla.) 2:30 p.m. TBD Tuesday, Nov. 24 vs UAB (Jacksonville, Fla.) 9 p.m. TBD Sunday, Nov. 29 at SMU 6 p.m. ACC Network Thursday, Dec. 3 at Mississippi State 9 p.m. ESPNU Sunday, Dec. 6 vs Boston College 2 p.m. ACCNX Wednesday, Dec. 9 vs American 11 a.m. ACCNX Sunday, Dec. 13 vs Navy 6 p.m. ACC Network Sunday, Dec. 20 vs Kentucky (Nashville, Tenn.) 3:30 p.m. ESPN2 Monday, Dec. 22 vs Stony Brook 1 p.m. ACCNX Monday, Dec. 28 vs Norfolk State 6 p.m. ACCNX Thursday, Dec. 31 vs Duke 8 p.m. ACC Network Sunday, Jan. 3 vs Georgia Tech 12 p.m. ACC Network Sunday, Jan. 10 vs Virginia Tech 2 p.m. CW/ESPN Unlimited Thursday, Jan. 14 at Miami 7 p.m. ACCNX Sunday, Jan. 17 at Clemson 2 p.m. ACC Network Thursday, Jan. 21 vs Wake Forest 6 p.m. ACCNX Sunday, Jan. 24 at Pitt 2 p.m. ACCNX Thursday, Jan. 28 vs Cal 6 p.m. ACCNX Monday, Feb. 1 at NC State 6 p.m. ESPN2 Sunday, Feb. 7 vs Louisville 2 p.m. ESPN/2 Thursday, Feb. 11 at Notre Dame 6 p.m. ESPN2 Sunday, Feb. 14 at Syracuse 2 p.m. ACCNX Thursday, Feb. 18 vs Florida State 6 p.m. ACCNX Sunday, Feb. 21 vs Stanford 2 p.m. ACC Network Thursday, Feb. 25 at North Carolina 8 p.m. ACC Network Sunday, Feb. 28 at Virginia Tech 6 p.m. ACC Network

*All times eastern

2026-27 Ticket Information

Single game tickets can be purchased online at UVATix.com or by calling the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at (434) 924-8821 (UVA1).

Season tickets are still available starting at $70 each. The Family Four Pack is also available starting at $240 for four season tickets. Fans can purchase up to 10 season tickets at a discounted rate for use by family members and friends.

Mini Plans

The Half-Season Cav Pass guarantees access to eight women’s basketball home games. Fans can choose two matchups from Louisville, Stanford or Virginia Tech and then round out their package with six additional contests from the remaining schedule. Tickets are initially issued as general admission, but beginning 48 hours prior to tipoff, fans have the option to exchange their seats online for reserved locations through their UVATix account at no extra cost, pending availability.

The Mini Cav Pass Voucher option is available starting at five vouchers for $55 with the option to add more for $11 each. Vouchers can be redeemed 48 hours prior to tipoff for any regular-season home game with the exception of Virginia Tech. Exchanges are online only and must be completed prior to tipoff.