Lambe’s Offensive Effort Fuels Victory Over Queens

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Fourth-year captain Brendan Lambe was involved in each of Virginia’s three first-half goals which proved crucial in propelling the Cavaliers to a victory on Tuesday night (Oct. 6). Virginia (5-5-1, 2-2 ACC) defeated Queens (3-6-2, 2-1-2 ASUN) by a score of 4-3 at Klöckner Stadium on a night that saw head coach George Gelnovatch record his 400th career victory.

Goals (Assist)

6’ Virginia – Matshazi (Lambe, Parvu)

7’ Queens – Carew (Duenas)

17’ Virginia – Ehrenpreis (Dos Santos, Lambe)

21’ Virginia – Lambe

83’ Queens – van Straten

88’ Virginia – Smith (Tandjgora)

89’ Queens – Tzimoulis

The Cavaliers quickly took a lead in the sixth minute when Lambe flicked on a ball in the penalty area which was put home by the left foot of Arnold Matshazi. Queens answered just as quickly when Iker Carew tapped home a rebound from a corner kick in the seventh.

Ten minutes later, the Cavaliers were back in front when a pinpoint cross from Marco Dos Santos found the head of Zachary Ehrenpreis who placed it in the bottom corner to score his first career goal. A spectacular solo effort from Brendan Lambe minutes later gave Virginia a 3-1 advantage they would take to the halftime break.

Queens would cut the lead back to just one goal on two occasions in the second half. Goals from Joseph van Straten and Michel Tzimoulis sandwiched a breakaway chance that was put away by AJ Smith after a quick one-two with Bacary Tandjigora.

Additional Notes:

Head Coach George Gelnovatch recorded his 400 th career win. He becomes the fifth active NCAA DI head coach to cross the milestone and the 28 th to do so all time.

career win. He becomes the fifth active NCAA DI head coach to cross the milestone and the 28 to do so all time. Brendan Lambe recorded a career-high 4 points on the night (1g, 2a)

Lambe leads the team with 15 points on the season

Alex Parvu recorded his fourth assist of the season

Caleb Tunks made five saves in goal

Lambe has scored or assisted in eight of Virginia’s 11 games this season

Marco Dos Santos has scored or assisted in four consecutive games

Virginia took 15 shots to Queens’ 14

The Cavaliers took 12 corner kicks and conceded just three

What They Said

“Wins in and outside of ACC play are hard. I’m happy we got a win today, and we will get ready for the next one”. – Head Coach George Gelnovatch

“I’m happy that at the end, we pulled it out for a win. It’s not the scoreline we really wanted, but I’m still proud of this group for getting a much-needed win. We have some things to work on, and it might take some time, but that’s what we are going to do.” – Brendan Lambe

Up Next:

The Cavaliers will be back in action on Friday (Oct. 9) when they host California. Kickoff from Klöckner Stadium is set for 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).